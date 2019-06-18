Bella Thorne 'Saddened and Displeased' by Whoopi Goldberg's Response to Release of Nude Photos

Bella Thorne says she’s “saddened and displeased” by Whoopi Goldberg‘s response to her releasing her own nude photos in an attempt to take power back from an alleged hacker.

On Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg, 63, did not praise Thorne’s decision, but seemingly blamed Thorne, 21, for taking nudes in the first place.

“If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are. You don’t take nude pictures of yourself,” Goldberg said on the show as co-host Sunny Hostin defended the Famous in Love star.

“It just saddens me that these kids have to go through this,” Hostin, 50, said. “For someone to extort her or threaten her with posting these pictures, it’s terrible.”

Goldberg, however, had little sympathy.

“Once you take that picture it goes into the cloud and it’s available to any hacker who wants it, and if you don’t know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I’m sorry. You don’t get to do that,” Goldberg said.

BELLA THORNE POSTS NUDE PICS TO THWART HACKER: Actress Bella Thorne said she took her “power back” by sharing nude photos of herself after blackmailers threatened to leak them – the co-hosts discuss if this was the right move. https://t.co/1091s9Fn2d pic.twitter.com/VqFXmggPle — The View (@TheView) June 17, 2019

Thorne addressed Goldberg’s sentiments on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, writing in a note, “Dear whoopi, I have loved u for so long but honestly I’m so displeased and saddened by your response to my leek [sic]. Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place? Is sick and honestly disgusting.”

“So what a girl can’t send her boyfriend that she misses photos of her that are sexy?” Thorne continued. “Things he’s already seen? I as a women [sic] should be so scared walking around my home, being on my phone, doing anything?”

“Is that what u want our women to be like? Scared of the masses for their sexuality?? Is that what u want? I don’t. I’m offended for anyone out there who has ever taken a sexy photo. I am offended for Jennifer Lawrence who feels publicly raped. I am offended for every person who has committed suicide for someone leaking their nudes. Ur view on this matter is honestly awful and I hope u change ur mind set as u are on a show talking to young girls,” Thorne wrote.

Image zoom Bella Thorne Bella Thorne/Instagram

RELATED: Bella Thorne Spotted Kissing New Guy Days After Announcing Split from Rapper Mod Sun

The singer also revealed in a different post that she was “supposed to go on The View,” but has since changed her mind as she doesn’t “feel like being beaten down by a bunch of older women.”

Thorne later posted a video of herself breaking down into tears over Goldberg’s words, saying, “I’m not going to lie, I want to say I feel pretty disgusting, you know, I feel pretty disgusting.”

“Whoopi, now that everyone’s seen my s—, I hope you’re so f—— happy.”

She then begins crying uncontrollably.

“I can only imagine all the kids who have their s— released and then they commit suicide. You’re so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation,” she said.

Image zoom Bella Thorne Bella Thorne/Instagram

“Shame on you Whoopi,” she continued. “Shame on you for putting that public opinion out there like that for every young girl to think that they’re disgusting for even taking a photo like that. Shame on you.”

A rep for Goldberg did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On Saturday, Thorne sent a personal message to her alleged nude photo hacker by reposting the explicit photos that had been used to expose her on her own Twitter page.

Along with three angry face emojis, Thorne wrote, “F— u and the power u think you have over me. I’m gonna write about this in my next book,” in a tweet which featured several of the hacked photos.

The tweet also featured a snapshot of a message she wrote to her fans following the photo hack where she admitted to feeling exposed and “gross.”

Image zoom Bella Thorne

RELATED: Bella Thorne Slams Ex Mod Sun as Press ‘Hungry’ In Twitter Feud

“Yesterday as u all know, all my s— was hacked. For the last 24 hours I have been threatened with my own nudes and I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from that I only wanted one special person to see,” the star’s message began. But despite feeling violated, Thorne made it clear that she was not going to let the hacker’s actions faze her.

“For too long I let a man take advantage of me over and over and I’m f—— sick of it,” she said. “I’m putting this out because it’s MY DECISION NOW U DON GET TO TAKE ANOTHER THING FROM ME.”