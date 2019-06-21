Bella Thorne is opening up about why learning to read and count later in life is one of her biggest accomplishments.

On Thursday’s episode of the podcast Chicks in the Office, Thorne, 21, explained some of the “main points” in her upcoming book The Life of a Wannabe Mogul that she’s proud of.

“I don’t talk about it in this one, but in the third book it would be the fact that I never learned how to read and I learned how to read from reading scripts,” Thorne told hosts Maria Ciuffo and Francesca Mariano.

Thorne revealed she “learned how to count from counting my dad’s cash.”

“I’m obsessed with money and literal cash,” the Midnight Sun star said.

Thorne went on to share that she’s used all of the things she couldn’t do before as motivation, which has allowed her to conquer goals she claims no one thought she would.

“I was tone deaf and I now own a record label and I’m signed to Sony as an artist and I can sing acapella like a bitch ass so f— with me,” she said.

“I had $200 to my name by 18 and bought a house by 19.”

“I never learned to write a script, but I’m writing a series and got an Oscar winner to play my mom,” Thorne continued.

“I’m out here doing s— that people say is impossible,” Thorne added.

Thorne made headlines this week after releasing her own nude photos in an attempt to take power back from a hacker.

“Yesterday as u all know, all my s— was hacked. For the last 24 hours I have been threatened with my own nudes and I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from that I only wanted one special person to see,” the star said on Saturday. But despite feeling violated, Thorne made it clear that she was not going to let the hacker’s actions faze her.

“For too long I let a man take advantage of me over and over and I’m f—ing sick of it,” she said. “I’m putting this out because it’s MY DECISION NOW U DON GET TO TAKE ANOTHER THING FROM ME.”

Along with three angry face emojis, Thorne wrote, “F— u and the power u think you have over me. I’m gonna write about this in my next book,” in a tweet which featured several of the hacked photos.

While many supported Thorne’s decision, Whoopi Goldberg did not praise her and seemingly blamed Thorne for taking nudes in the first place.

“If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are. You don’t take nude pictures of yourself,” Goldberg, 63, said Monday’s episode of The View on the show as co-host Sunny Hostin defended the Famous in Love star.

“It just saddens me that these kids have to go through this,” Hostin, 50, said. “For someone to extort her or threaten her with posting these pictures, it’s terrible.”

Goldberg, however, had little sympathy.

“Once you take that picture it goes into the cloud and it’s available to any hacker who wants it, and if you don’t know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I’m sorry. You don’t get to do that,” Goldberg said.

Thorne addressed Goldberg’s sentiments on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, writing in a note, “Dear whoopi, I have loved u for so long but honestly I’m so displeased and saddened by your response to my leek [sic]. Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place? Is sick and honestly disgusting.”

“Is that what u want our women to be like? Scared of the masses for their sexuality?? Is that what u want? I don’t. I’m offended for anyone out there who has ever taken a sexy photo. I am offended for Jennifer Lawrence who feels publicly raped. I am offended for every person who has committed suicide for someone leaking their nudes. Ur view on this matter is honestly awful and I hope u change ur mind set as u are on a show talking to young girls,” Thorne wrote.

The singer also revealed in a different post that she was “supposed to go on The View,” but has since changed her mind as she doesn’t “feel like being beaten down by a bunch of older women.”

Thorne later posted a video of herself breaking down into tears over Goldberg’s words, saying, “I’m not going to lie, I want to say I feel pretty disgusting, you know, I feel pretty disgusting.”

“Whoopi, now that everyone’s seen my s—, I hope you’re so f—ing happy.”

She then began to cry uncontrollably.

“I can only imagine all the kids who have their s— released and then they commit suicide. You’re so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation,” she said.

Several celebrities have since spoken out in support of Thorne following Goldberg’s comments, including Zendaya Coleman and Lucy Hale.

“Just a reminder that you are strong and courageous and beautiful inside and out,” Coleman, 22, wrote.

“You f—— broke my heart with that damn ig post but anyway, just being a f—— right now just letting you know you’re a light and I’m super proud. Love you,” Coleman added.

Hale, 30, wrote, “Good for you baby girl. I’m so proud of you for speaking up.”

“This breaks my heart. But you’re making a difference for other girls and women!”