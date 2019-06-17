Bella Thorne Posts Nude Photos to Twitter in Retaliation Against Alleged Hacker

Bella Thorne is taking her power back and in a bold way.

On Saturday, the actress sent a personal message to her nude photo hacker by reposting the explicit photos that had been used to expose her on her own Twitter page.

Along with three angry face emojis, Thorne wrote, “F— u and the power u think you have over me. I’m gonna write about this in my next book,” in a tweet which featured several of the hacked photos.

The tweet also featured a snapshot of a message she wrote to her fans following the photo hack were she admitted to feeling exposed and “gross.”

“Yesterday as u all know, all my s— was hacked. For the last 24 hours I have been threatened with my own nudes and I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from that I only wanted one special person to see,” the star’s message began. But despite feeling violated, Thorne made it clear that she was not going to let the hacker’s actions phase her.

“For too long I let a man take advantage of me over and over and I’m f—-ing sick of it,” she said. “I’m putting this out because it’s MY DECISION NOW U DON GET TO TAKE ANOTHER THING FROM ME.”

The star, 21, has never shied away from sharing her emotions on social media.

Just last month — after announcing her split from long-time boyfriend Mod Sun — Thorne shot back at the rapper following his comments about their break up in an interview with TooFab in which he said, “If [Bella] doesn’t get [her stuff] soon I’m gonna have a really, really poppin’ e-Bay site.”

Though he later admitted he was joking, the actress tweeted at her ex and said, “Awww looks like moddy really wants some press. #hungry also didn’t u call the cops on me when I wanted my computer? U p—-.”

Thorne’s split from Sun came two months after she broke up with YouTube star, Tana Mongeau, announcing the news on Instagram with a photo of the pair she captioned, “I will always love you. All good things must come to an end.”

Since then, the Famous In Love star has moved on. Not only was she recently photographed kissing Benjamin Mascolo, a 25-year-old Italian singer known for his part in the group Benji & Fede, but the young star has also been busy promoting her new book, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray.

My book has been number one for so long it’s about to come out!! Read it! Only 15 DOLLARS RIGHT NOW https://t.co/hjoNpIK0UE pic.twitter.com/xnxXJ1PqdI — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) June 15, 2019

In fact, Thorne took a break from her social media book promotion on Saturday to call out her hacker.

The following day, the 21-year-old switched gears and used Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a cropped, Chanel cardigan and underwear, while posing on a sink.

Thorne captioned the image, “Happy Father’s Day to all the people w serious daddy issues,” topping off the post with an eclectic range of emojis from the crying face to the licking lips.