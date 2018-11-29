Bella Thorne Promotes Makeup Line & Teases New Music by Writhing Around Naked in Whipped Cream

Bella Thorne has a sweet tooth.

On Instagram on Wednesday, the I Still See You actress, 21, turned heads by posting a raunchy music video, which she labeled “SEXUAL CHOCOLATE.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the footage, Thorne rolls around makeup containers in pink underwear, covers her nearly naked body in whipped cream as she sits in front of a pole and smears chocolate all over herself as she cuddles up to a fondue machine.

Her provocative moves include kicking her whipped cream-speckled legs in the air and licking the chocolate off of her hand.

The music video appeared to advertise her makeup line Thorne by Bella, which markets eye and lip products.

RELATED: Bella Thorne’s Home Burglarized Just Days After Attempted Break-In: Report

Thorne noted in the caption that the post includes her own music, which Mod Sun produced. “Song I’m a hoe 2 by bella thorne,” she wrote.

“Another video I directed and did creative on,” she added.

When a fan asked how she got the messy props off of her, Thorne replied, “I showered at la fitness down the street.”

Thorne has been offering peeks at the shoot for weeks.

“Covered in chocolate,” Thorne wrote alongside a picture of her sugary scene. “I love producing writing and directing my own s— watching the full vision come to life there’s nothing like that feeling.”

In one post, Thorne revealed that she was not as naked as she looked in the video. “so excited for the big release behind this shoot,” she said. “btw I’m wearing underneath nude bra and bathing suit bottoms for comfortability and it helps the whipped cream stay attached.”

Thorne captioned another snapshot of her whipped cream moment, “Gobble gobble.”

RELATED VIDEO: Bella Thorne Gets a Shower Surprise in New Clip of Thriller I Still See You

Thorne seemed to be worlds away from her Disney Channel days on the show Shake It Up — which she revealed to the Los Angeles Times in October she exited with only $200.

“You know where it went,” she said of the money she made. The newspaper implied that Thorne’s situation may have stemmed from Coogan Law, which makes employers withhold 15 percent of the gross wages that a minor earns.

Thorne’s predicament led her to move in with Gregg Sulkin, whom she was dating at the time. He paid for her meals.

RELATED: Celebs’ Beauty Routines: The Products They Really Use

“I didn’t think things were going to go down like that,” she said. “And then half of me is like, ‘Come on, Bella. Look at your whole life. Don’t be naïve. You knew somewhere deep down inside things were not right.'”