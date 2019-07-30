Bella Thorne Opens Up About Her Complicated Relationship with Her Mom: 'I Wanted Acceptance'

Image zoom Sara Jaye Weiss/StartraksPhoto.com

Sitting down with guest co-host Keke Palmer on Monday’s episode of Strahan and Sara, Bella Thorne candidly spoke to her friend about her complex relationship with her mom.

The 21-year-old actress admitted that while her mother, Tamara, hadn’t always been there for her in the ways she needed, she also blames herself for not speaking up.

“I wanted acceptance. I wanted appreciation and love for who I was — the way I looked — to everything about myself that I didn’t ever feel like I got,” Thorne said on the morning show. “I wanted an education, I wanted to feel like I could speak, I wanted a lot of things. But I never spoke up so you can only blame people around you so much before obviously, you start blaming yourself.”

However, both mother and daughter have recently revealed that their relationship is on the mend — Thorne explained to Palmer that now, the two are closer than ever.

“We are so much closer now than I think — on a realistic level, you know, me and my mom were best friends growing up,” she said. “So now, I think this is really the closest we’ve ever been in life to understanding one another, for both of us being honest with our opinions.”

Their candor comes after the recent release of the Famous in Love star’s new book, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray. In her book, the star reflects on her life, and the pain she’s overcome in a series of poems.

Tamara is also featured in the book and is highlighted in one poem titled, “love note to my mother,” where Thorne blames her for not understanding how to love “properly.”

“I hope you know we never learned how to love Or at least I never did. I learned love from you and daddy but since he was gone mostly from you … it’s very hard for me to love properly, to love someone good to me,” she writes.

In a later poem that Thorne wrote on Instagram, the actress and singer apologizes to her mother for the harsh words explaining that she had to get it out from “lingering underneath my skin,” adding “but what isnt is this infinite undying love I have 4 you. Our relationship is f—ed up but I’m glad you are here.”

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Tamara said: “I love my family and unconditionally love Bella very much. My family always comes first, and they are my number one priority. Bella and I did have a falling out a few years ago, but we are on the mend.”

Neither Bella nor her mother specified what caused the strain.

In addition to talking about her relationship with her mother on the morning show, the author also talked about the difficulties of being a child actor and trying to work with a parent.

“How are you allowed to say to your parent, ‘You’re crossing my boundaries,'” she asked. “That’s only become a thing teenagers can say now to a parent.”