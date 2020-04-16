Bella Thorne Pays Tribute to Late Dad on 13-Year Anniversary of His Death: 'I Still Feel Broken'

Image zoom Bella Thorne/Instagram. Inset: Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Bella Thorne is remembering her father on the 13-year anniversary of his death.

On Wednesday, the singer and actress, 22, penned a sweet message to her dad, Delancey Reinaldo “Rey” Thorne — who died at age 44 in a motorcycle accident in Florida on April 15, 2007, when she was just 9 years old — in the caption of several throwback photos of him shared to her Instagram.

“Today you died,” Thorne wrote. “And tomorrow we are left with just the remnants of you..I hope ur floating in the sky somewhere or as that beautiful bird u always wanted to be…I want to say time heals but it’s been years and I still feel very broken with out you, please stop by my dreams tonight so I can say hello.”

In an Instagram Story shared on Thursday, Thorne showed off red roses her boyfriend, Italian pop star Benjamin Mascolo, sent her and her sister, Dani, 27, to mark the anniversary. They came with a note which read: “To the most beautiful and amazing daughters your father would have ever dreamed of. I’m 100% sure he is so proud of both of you and the strong women you’ve become. I miss you.”

Thorne wrote about the loss of her father in her book, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, which was released in July 2019.

In a poem title “daddy,” she wrote, “why did you leave? when will you be back? why wont you be at my wedding / or my funeral? they say a parent should never have to burry [sic] their child but a child should never have 2 burry their dad either.”

She also went on to reveal complicated feelings about her late father, comparing a toxic ex to him in a poem called “hate.”

“Your nose used to remind me of all the good parts of my father and now it just reminds me all the cheating scum stories I have heard about him…” Thorne wrote.

Thorne previously spoke out about her father’s death in 2015, when asked by Seventeen whether she had her license.

“No, not yet,” she said. “I don’t have my permit either. My father died in a motorcycle accident. I’m not mature enough to accept the responsibility of perhaps taking someone else’s life.” (She later got her license.)

Image zoom Bella Thorne Denise Truscello/WireImage

She spoke about his death again in 2017, saying on SiriusXM’s Sway In The Morning that she wrote a song about the traumatic experience.

“I just wrote my first song about my dad that I didn’t — I don’t have a melody to or anything. I did just lyrics,” she said. “It’s literally about the way he died. And I wrote it on the plane — couldn’t sleep — and I was just chilling, and I don’t know why I was feeling really inspired, and then I just wrote one.”

“This song is really just about dying alone,” she continued. “And so, I hope a lot of people when they listen to it — like, I don’t expect that song to be big. I’m gonna sing it raw vocals, on a mic, guitar, just cry it out for anybody who wants to cry with me, then they can.”

Amid the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak, Thorne has been social distancing in Los Angeles. She recently appeared in the quarantine music video for Blink 182’s song “Happy Days,” released earlier this month.