Bella Thorne Kisses Boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo After Sharing Faux Mod Sun Wedding Video

Bella Thorne is all in on boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo.

The Famous in Love actress, 21, shared a sweet pair of photos featuring her and the Italian singer, just days after posting a faux wedding video she shot with ex-boyfriend, Mod Sun.

Thorne’s latest Instagram post featured two different shots her and Mascolo: one of them sitting together all glammed up during a night out, and another that featured them wearing matching shirts as she placed a kiss on his cheek for a mirror selfie.

“Date night vs. staying in 😍😍 u choose. U already know my fave 😍,” she captioned the images.

Mascolo, 25, who is known for his part in the music group Benji & Fede, responded, “You can see the luckiest man on earth in these pics ♥️.”

The musician also shared a photo expressing his love for Thorne, posting a shirtless selfie featuring the star to Instagram.

“Can’t wait to spend my summer holidays with you. So little time left before we back together again ♥️,” he wrote.

The couple has been linked since April, when they were photographed packing on the PDA just days after Thorne split from rapper Mod Sun, 32.

Her declaration of love for her new man comes four days after she shared a video that showed an apparent wedding ceremony between her and Mod.

In the clip, Thorne is seen wearing a white wedding dress and rainbow veil while exchanging vows, rings and sealing the deal with a kiss as she recites a poem about depression that plays over the footage.

Thorne explained that she chose that video to accompany the poem because she wanted her fans to understand that even in the “happiest moments of life you can still feel that underlying sadness creeping in reminding you to work on your mental state. That’s why I put depression over this video. It was my best description visually.”

Despite the fact that Mod said in an interview in June that he and Thorne were indeed married and divorced during their 15-month relationship, she denied that the ceremony was legitimate.

“No, mod and I never really got married, this was one of his bday presents he wanted :),” she wrote in her caption. “So my friends and I threw together a beautiful night of laughter.”

Mod, however, was not thrilled by her decision to make the video public and accused the star of using it to promote The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, the book of poems she released in July.

“Seriously…..don’t use our wedding video to promote ur book. Don’t disrespect my idea of what love is…if u were faking it that day then u really are an amazing actress. Stop being intentionally hurtful to people healing,” he wrote on Twitter.

Seriously…..don’t use our wedding video to promote ur book. Don’t disrespect my idea of what love is…if u were faking it that day then u really are an amazing actress. Stop being intentionally hurtful to people healing. — new movie out now (@MODSUN) August 7, 2019

The musician then shared a text exchange with Thorne allegedly from May, in which he gave her permission to use the video because they were still making attempts to work on their relationship.

“I said u could THEN + I’m shocked u did NOW. What I think is disgusting is ur PS remark where u lied + discredited our entire marriage in one sentence,” he said. “I haven’t lied once u know it.”

That text was MAY 2 when we were still trying to work things out..look at what ensued after that. I said u could THEN + I’m shocked u did NOW. What I think is disgusting is ur PS remark where u lied + discredited our entire marriage in one sentence. I haven’t lied once u know it. pic.twitter.com/hHL0h56lD7 — new movie out now (@MODSUN) August 7, 2019

The couple called it quits in April, with Thorne announcing the end of their relationship in an Instagram post.

“I will always love you. All good things must come to an end. 💔,” she wrote at the time.

The breakup turned contentious one month later, after Mod jokingly implied he’d sell her things on e-Bay if she didn’t come pick them up from his house soon.

“If [Bella] doesn’t get [her stuff] soon I’m gonna have a really, really poppin’ e-Bay site,” he told TooFab. In a tweet linking to the article, he added, “Obviously joking but I’m kinda funny tho.”

Thorne, however, did not find his comments funny and accused him of being press hungry.

“Awww looks like moddy really wants some press. #hungry also didn’t u call the cops on me when I wanted my computer? U p—-” she wrote in a tweet.

Mod later claimed that she showed up uninvited to get her computer just 24 hours after they had broken up.

“Well u came over uninvited. 24 hours after we broke up, Thru the backdoor,” Sun fired back. “I wasn’t at the house to see what u were gonna take + to be honest bella…ur not the most trustworthy person. I’ve also told u 6 times since let’s SWAP each other’s stuff but which u refuse to gather mine.”