Bella Thorne Is Newly Dating 'Bad Vegan' Producer Mark Emms After Ending Engagement: Source

After first being spotted on vacation in Greece, the new couple headed to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with friends this week

By
and
Melody Chiu
Melody Chiu

Melody Chiu is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She oversees PEOPLE's music and events coverage and has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2022 07:04 PM
Bella Thorne and new boyfriend, producer Mark Emms
Photo: BACKGRID

Bella Thorne has a new flame in her life!

Three months after calling off her year-long engagement to Benjamin Mascolo, the 24-year-old actress and singer is dating Mike Emms, the film and television producer behind Netflix's popular Bad Vegan docuseries, PEOPLE can confirm.

"It's new, and they're having fun," says a source close to the couple. "They've been dating for about a month."

Earlier this week, Thorne and Emms were spotted at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with a group of friends. An onlooker tells PEOPLE that Thorne was seen "dancing to The Weeknd's music" as she navigated a maze.

Last month, Daily Mail reported that Thorne and Emms were spotted kissing while enjoying a yacht outing on vacation in Mykonos, Greece.

On Friday, Thorne posted a video of herself posing in a black one-piece bathing suit from the Mykonos trip to Instagram alongside the caption, "in my own little world."

A rep for Thorne did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In June, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Mascolo had split over a year after announcing their engagement.

"Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have parted ways, calling off their engagement of over a year," the source told PEOPLE at the time. "Their conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the breakup, but the two have parted ways amicably."

Singers Bella Thorne, Benjamin Mascolo at Rome Film Fest 2021. Time is up photocall. Rome (Italy), September 16th, 2021
Benjamin Mascolo and Bella Thorne. Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty

Thorne and Mascolo were first linked in April 2019, just days after she announced her split from Mod Sun, with whom she and YouTuber Tana Mongeau had been in an open relationship.

Months later, the former Shake It Up star and Mascolo, 28, went Instagram official in June 2019. Three months later, the pair showed some PDA on the red carpet for the world premiere of Thorne's directorial debut, Her and Him, at Oldenburg's Film Festival in Germany.

Then, she and the Italian singer announced their engagement after nearly two years of dating three months later. "She said YES @bellathorne," Mascolo shared on Instagram while Thorne shared a video of herself showing off her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring on her Instagram Story.

"Thank you for being amazing baby. I love you so much. Yay we're getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both," Mascolo said in a video shared on his Instagram Story.

Related Articles
Singers Bella Thorne, Benjamin Mascolo at Rome Film Fest 2021. Time is up photocall. Rome (Italy), September 16th, 2021
Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo End Engagement After More Than a Year: Source
Benjamin Mascolo and Bella Thorne get engaged
Bella Thorne Engaged to Boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo After Nearly 2 Years of Dating
Marie Lou instagram
Jason and Brett Oppenheim Return to Mykonos with Girlfriends They Both First Met on the Greek Island
Selena Gomez (L) and The Weeknd attend Harper's BAZAAR Celebration of "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" at The Plaza Hotel, September 8, 2017 in New York City
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Relationship: A Look Back
Bella Thorne Instagram
Bella Thorne Is Dating a New Girl and Her Long Distance Boyfriend Approves: 'She's Very Cute'
Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim at the premiere of Disney+'s "She Hulk: Attorney at Law" held at the El Capitan Theatre on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jason Oppenheim and Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Attend Second Red Carpet in a Week: 'Manic Monday'
*EXCLUSIVE* - Selling Sunset's Brett Oppenheim enjoys a dinner date with his new model girlfriend at Lava in Beverly Hills
Brett Oppenheim and New Girlfriend, German Tattoo Artist Samantha Abdul, 'Clicked Right Away': Source
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Relationship Timeline
jason oppenheim kissing model marie-lou
Jason Oppenheim Seen Kissing Model Marie-Lou in Greece 6 Months After Chrishell Stause Split: Source
Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim
Chrishell Stause Celebrates Her Birthday Early With Ex-Boyfriend Jason Oppenheim and Friends
sophie turner and joe jonas
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and girlfriend Perrie Edwards (R) pose on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2019 in London on February 20, 2019
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Relationship Timeline
Olivia Rodrigo, Zack Bia
Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia Are Dating and 'Really Like' Each Other: Source
Margaret Qualley Jack Antonoff
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's Relationship Timeline
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Relationship Timeline
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira attend the 2022 Maestro Cares Foundation's Celebrity Golf Tournament at Biltmore Hotel Miami-Coral Gables on April 05, 2022 in Coral Gables, Florida.
Marc Anthony Is Engaged to Former Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira