Bella Thorne Is Newly Dating 'Bad Vegan' Producer Mark Emms After Ending Engagement: Source

Bella Thorne has a new flame in her life!

Three months after calling off her year-long engagement to Benjamin Mascolo, the 24-year-old actress and singer is dating Mike Emms, the film and television producer behind Netflix's popular Bad Vegan docuseries, PEOPLE can confirm.

"It's new, and they're having fun," says a source close to the couple. "They've been dating for about a month."

Earlier this week, Thorne and Emms were spotted at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with a group of friends. An onlooker tells PEOPLE that Thorne was seen "dancing to The Weeknd's music" as she navigated a maze.

Last month, Daily Mail reported that Thorne and Emms were spotted kissing while enjoying a yacht outing on vacation in Mykonos, Greece.

On Friday, Thorne posted a video of herself posing in a black one-piece bathing suit from the Mykonos trip to Instagram alongside the caption, "in my own little world."

A rep for Thorne did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In June, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Mascolo had split over a year after announcing their engagement.

"Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have parted ways, calling off their engagement of over a year," the source told PEOPLE at the time. "Their conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the breakup, but the two have parted ways amicably."

Benjamin Mascolo and Bella Thorne. Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty

Thorne and Mascolo were first linked in April 2019, just days after she announced her split from Mod Sun, with whom she and YouTuber Tana Mongeau had been in an open relationship.

Months later, the former Shake It Up star and Mascolo, 28, went Instagram official in June 2019. Three months later, the pair showed some PDA on the red carpet for the world premiere of Thorne's directorial debut, Her and Him, at Oldenburg's Film Festival in Germany.

Then, she and the Italian singer announced their engagement after nearly two years of dating three months later. "She said YES @bellathorne," Mascolo shared on Instagram while Thorne shared a video of herself showing off her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring on her Instagram Story.

"Thank you for being amazing baby. I love you so much. Yay we're getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both," Mascolo said in a video shared on his Instagram Story.