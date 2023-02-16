Bella Thorne Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend: 'This Sexy Tall British Man Is Mine'

Bella Thorne is Instagram-official with her boyfriend Mark Emms.

On Valentine's Day, the actress and singer, 25, posted an image of her and the Bad Vegan producer mimicking the iconic spaghetti scene from Disney's Lady and The Tramp alongside the caption "Find someone u want to share ur candy with 😍."

"Ps.this sexy tall British man is mine so get yah own cuz I feel like kickin Ass today," added the "Walk With Me" singer.

The carousel of pics also showed sweet photos of the loved-up couple kissing on other date nights, including a shot of them on the field at a Pro Bowl football game in Las Vegas.

In September 2022, a source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that Thorne and Emms had been "dating for about a month" after photos surfaced of the couple kissing on a boat in Greece.

"It's new, and they're having fun," added the source.

On Sept. 9, the My Own Worst Enemy star also posted an Instagram video of herself posing in a black one-piece bathing suit from the island of Mykonos alongside the caption, "in my own little world."

Later that month, Thorne and Emms, were spotted at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with a group of friends. An onlooker told PEOPLE that Thorne was seen "dancing to The Weeknd's music" as she navigated a maze at the haunted house takeover.

The budding relationship came three months after Thorne called off her year-long engagement to Italian actor and composer Benjamin Mascolo .

Emms, according to his LinkedIn is "an experienced producer and brand creator; working extensively within film, music and live event production." The site noted that he has worked with hit artists such as Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Ellie Goulding and Dua Lipa.