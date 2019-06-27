Bella Thorne's Ex Mod Sun Says They Were Married and Divorced During Relationship

Image zoom Mod Sun, Bella Thorne Vivien Killilea/Getty

Bella Thorne‘s ex, Mod Sun, is claiming that the two were married and divorced during their 15-month relationship.

Speaking to TooFab, the rapper, 32, said, “I got engaged, married and divorced in 15 months in Hollywood.” He later told the outlet that he was speaking about Thorne, 21.

A rep for Thorne did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Rumors swirled about a potential engagement and subsequent wedding between the two last year, after Thorne posted a photo of a large emerald ring on her left ring finger, along with the comment “Da baby iced me out,” according to TooFab.

On Valentine’s Day, Sun (née Derek Smith) posted a video to Instagram of what looked like a wedding ceremony between the two, along with the caption, “We split but this was still a beautiful moment in my life.”

In the video, Sun and Thorne both wear white as they embrace for a kiss while several bystanders toss rose petals toward them.

While Sun and Thorne’s split appeared amicable at first, their post-relationship dynamic took a turn in May when she accused him of being press hungry on Twitter.

“If [Bella] doesn’t get [her stuff] soon I’m gonna have a really, really poppin’ e-Bay site,” Sun said in an earlier interview with TooFab. In a tweet linking to the article, he added, “Obviously joking but I’m kinda funny tho.”

Thorne didn’t find his comments funny, however.

“Awww looks like moddy really wants some press. #hungry also didn’t u call the cops on me when I wanted my computer? U p—-” she wrote in a tweet.

Bella Thorne Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“Well u came over uninvited. 24 hours after we broke up, Thru the backdoor,” Sun fired back. “I wasn’t at the house to see what u were gonna take + to be honest bella…ur not the most trustworthy person. I’ve also told u 6 times since let’s SWAP each other’s stuff but which u refuse to gather mine.”

Sun’s comments about his alleged marriage to Thorne came amidst news of Thorne’s other ex, Tana Mongeau, engagement to YouTuber Jake Paul.

The Famous in Love star took news of Mongeau’s engagement pretty hard, sharing photos of herself crying to her Finsta account, along with the caption: “When ur ex gets engaged 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.”