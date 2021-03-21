Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo were first linked in April 2019 after she announced her split from Mod Sun

Bella Thorne Engaged to Boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo After Nearly 2 Years of Dating

Wedding bells are ringing for Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo!

On Saturday, the 23-year-old actress and the Italian singer announced their engagement after nine months of dating. "She said YES @bellathorne," he shared on Instagram while Thorne shared a video of herself showing off her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring on her Instagram Story.

"Thank you for being amazing baby. I love you so much. Yay we're getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both," Mascolo said in a video shared on his Instagram Story.

Thorne previously teased an engagement on Instagram last January sharing a picture of Mascolo with several wedding ring emojis in the caption. "💍💍💍big announcement coming soon," the Famous in Love star wrote. "I'm so happy."

In the photo, Mascolo was dressed to the nines as he smiles into the camera and places his hand on Thorne's knee. "This girl is My superhero, she works harder than anyone I've ever met and she is so amazing. I love you sweetie," he wrote.

Thorne and Mascolo were first linked in April 2019, just days after she announced her split from Mod Sun, with whom she and YouTuber Tana Mongeau had been in an open relationship.

Months later, Thorne and Mascolo went Instagram official in June 2019.