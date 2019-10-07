Bella Thorne Is Dating a New Girl and Her Long Distance Boyfriend Approves: 'She's Very Cute'

Bella Thorne has a new lady in her life!

The 21-year-old actress shared a pair of photos on Instagram Sunday of herself cuddling up to a new “camera shy” love interest, Alex Martini.

In the snaps, Thorne wears a pair of high waisted briefs as Martini wraps her arms around her. Martini’s face is hidden underneath Thorne, but the Famous In Love actress promised in the caption, “She’s very cute.”

“She’s very cute ✨💫 first girl I have dated that’s camera shy 😂” she wrote alongside the pictures.

The post garnered plenty of attention from Thorne’s friends — as well as current boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo and her ex Tana Mongeau.

“♥️ You girls are cute,” Mascolo said in the comments. Thorne replied by commenting back, “see you soon baby,” along with a string of red heart emojis.

Thorne’s sister Dani added some words of support, commenting, “Awww this is so sweet.”

Mongeau — who Thorne dated for a little over a year before splitting in February and is now married to Jake Paul — also voiced her support for her ex’s new relationship. “yes martini!” the YouTube star wrote in the comments.

When Mongeau became engaged to fellow YouTuber Paul on her birthday in June, Thorne seemed to take the news pretty hard, sharing photos of herself crying on her Finsta account and writing, “When ur ex gets engaged 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭”

Mongeau commented on the post with “omg.”

Thorne and Mongeau then seemed to have a falling out over the summer but reconciled in August when Thorne added Mongeau back into a group text message thread.

Meanwhile, Thorne started dating Mascolo, an Italian singer. The two have been linked since April, just days after Thorne announced her split from Mod Sun, with whom she and Mongeau had been in an open relationship. Thorne and Mascolo went Instagram official in June shortly after Paul and Mongeau became engaged.

In September, the pair showed some PDA on the red carpet for the world premiere of Thorne’s directorial debut, Her and Him, at Oldenburg’s Film Festival in Germany.

Thorne will be celebrating her 22nd birthday on Tuesday, and shared a pre-birthday Instagram post on Monday, writing, “TOMORROW I TURN 22❤️ #libra” On the series of snaps, Mascolo commented, “You still a baby ♥️”

While it’s not clear how long Thorne and Martini have been dating, Thorne commented on one of Martini’s Instagram posts in early September, writing, “I love this pic of u,” and “So sexy 🔥🔥” Martini “liked” both of Thorne’s comments.

The two were also spotted holding hands at an airport on Sunday before flying out of Toronto.