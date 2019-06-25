Bella Thorne Cries After Her Ex Tana Mongeau Announces Engagement to Jake Paul

Bella Thorne reveals she’s emotional over her ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau‘s engagement news.

On Monday, just hours after Mongeau announced she will soon be married to fellow YouTuber Jake Paul, Thorne, 21, shared a slideshow of photos, which show her crying on her Finsta account, which is an alternative Instagram account that is often more honest.

“When ur ex gets engaged 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭,” Thorne captioned the post.

The post caught the eye of Mongeau, who commented “omg.”

This wasn’t the only time Thorne addressed her relationship with Mongeau on Monday.

The Famous in Love star shared an Instagram photo of herself and Mongeau sharing an intimate embrace while on a yacht in honor of the social media star’s 21st birthday.

“Through thick and thin 😭🤧 I love you Tana happy bday you beautiful beautiful special girl,” Thorne captioned the heartfelt post.

Hours into kicking off her 21st birthday on Sunday, Mongeau announced online that she was engaged to fellow YouTuber Paul, 22.

“JAKE JUST PROPOSED,” she tweeted on Monday morning, writing in a separate message an hour later, “I’m……. Engaged………………”

Mongeau dismissed rumors that the pair, who began making videos together about their relationship last month, were playing a joke on their followers.

In response to a tweet from a fan who wrote that they would be “pissed” if their engagement turned out to be a stunt, Mongeau wrote, “it’s not. i’m engaged. holy f—.”

Paul has yet to post about their engagement on Twitter, although shortly before the celebrations began, the controversial YouTuber — who received criticism earlier this year after driving blindfolded through traffic — wrote that he didn’t know if he was “ready for vegas with tana for her 21st…”

Mongeau, who is currently filming a reality show with MTV that centers around her milestone birthday, also posted about the pair’s engagement on Instagram.

Documenting part of the proposal on her Instagram Story, the YouTuber shared a video of a giant cake, which was topped with a giant prop diamond ring and the words “Will you marry me, Tana?” written on it.

While Thorne may be emotional over Mongeau’s new union, it appears she wishes the couple well as she liked an Instagram post of them together, which shows Paul and Mongeau posing outside of a Mercedes-Benz dealership.

“Never give up on your dreams, kids. THANK U BABY,” Mongeau wrote alongside the slideshow of photos of her smiling in Paul’s arms with a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV behind them adorned with a red bow.

In February, Thorne shared that she and Mongeau had split after a little over a year of dating.

“Tana and I aren’t together anymore, pls stop asking. We love U guys,” Thorne shared.

Mongeau also shared the news writing, “i love her forever don’t get that twisted. she changed my life forever. don’t rly wanna talk on it.”

Mongeau also reassured fans that there is no bad blood between the former couple.

“There’s no negativity at all,” Mongeau tweeted.

“Love you both as long as you’re happy,” one fan wrote to Mongeau, to which she wrote back “i’m not fully. this obviously breaks my heart. i will be though. as long as she is.”