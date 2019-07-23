Bella Thorne Comes Out as Pansexual: 'You Like What You Like'

When it comes to dating, Bella Thorne doesn’t define love based on gender, sexual identity or sexuality.

The actress, who previously considered herself to be bisexual, has come out as pansexual, explaining in an interview with Good Morning America “you like what you like.”

“I’m actually pansexual and I didn’t know that,” Thorne, 21, revealed. “Somebody explained to me really thoroughly what that is.”

“You like beings,” she said on the morning program while also promoting her new book Life of a Wannabe Mogul. “You like what you like. Doesn’t have to be a girl or a guy or a he or she or they or this or that. It’s literally you like personality. You just like a being.”

Thorne is currently in a long-distance relationship with Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.

Late last month Thorne showed off their love when she shared photos from their romantic trip to Sicily, Italy.

Sitting on Mascolo’s lap, Thorne flashes the camera a big smile in one photo, while in another she gives her boyfriend a kiss on the lips. “I’m very happy w you,” Thorne captioned the photos, adding a blue heart emoji.

Mascolo, 25, is half of the Italian music duo Benji & Fede.

Thorne was first spotted alongside Mascolo in April — just days after she announced her split from boyfriend Mod Sun.

She had been in a relationship with Sun and influencer Tana Mongeau.

Thorne opened up about their romance during an interview with Gay Times for their February 2019 issue.

“I don’t think anybody will really understand the bonds that I share with Mod or Tana,” Thorne told the outlet.

“Yeah, we joke around about poly, but we aren’t in the sense that we don’t put a word, a box or label too many things. It is what it is.”

Thorne announced her split with Mongeau that same month.

“Tana and I aren’t together anymore, pls stop asking. We love U guys,” Thorne shared.

Mongeau also shared the news, writing, “i love her forever don’t get that twisted. she changed my life forever. don’t rly wanna talk on it.”

Mongeau reassured fans at the time that there was no bad blood between the former couple.

Thorne went on to wish Mongeau a happy birthday a few months later.

For Mongeau’s 21st on June 24, Thorne shared a photo of herself and the influencer sharing an intimate embrace while on a yacht.

“Through thick and thin 😭🤧 I love you Tana happy bday you beautiful beautiful special girl,” Thorne captioned the heartfelt post.

On that same day, Mongeau announced her engagement to fellow YouTuber Jake Paul. The two are set to tie the knot in a televised wedding in Las Vegas at the Grafitti Mansion on July 28. MTV will film the ceremony.

In response to the engagement, Thorne shared a slideshow of photos that show her crying on her Finsta account, which is an alternative Instagram account that is often more honest.

“When ur ex gets engaged 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭,” Thorne captioned the post.

The post caught the eye of Mongeau, who commented, “omg.”

Proving just how much Mongeau meant to her, Thorne dedicated a portion of her book to the social media star.

“Tana, Tana, Tana, you beautiful baby. When will you ever learn, you give the world enough just by living here? You tasteful lady, when will you ever learn your mind is enough but your big behind stops traffic, my dear, crazy baby. Will you stay with me, maybe?” she read at an event in Los Angeles on June 5.

However, the two are no longer friendly exes.

Last week, Thorne revealed on Twitter that the two “are no longer good,” claiming Mongeau “broke girl code.”

“I’m over it,” Thorne added.

Mongeau appeared to be clueless as to what exactly Thorne was referring to, as she wrote back, “?????”

“Imagine taking every time ur mad at me to Twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me…….. wtf is this b :/,” Mongeau tweeted.

Thorne continued the argument alleging that Mongeau “started dating me for Twitter.”

“How about u answer ur phone and talk to me instead of being on Twitter,” Thorne added.