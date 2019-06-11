Bella Thorne and Italian Boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo Make Their Instagram Debut with Sexy Snap

Bella Thorne and boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo just made their relationship Instagram official.

Thorne posted her first photo with the Italian singer to her social media on Tuesday, nearly two months after the pair were first spotted together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the shot, Thorne is seen licking Mascolo’s neck and he looks into the camera. “He hates my breath,” she wrote.

She also teased the photo on her Instagram Stories, telling fans she “posted a pic w [sic] the new boo” to her feed.

Thorne, 21, was first spotted alongside Mascolo, 25, in April — just days after she announced her split from boyfriend Mod Sun.

Last week, Mascolo shared his own photo with Thorne.

RELATED: Bella Thorne Is Happy with ‘Cutie Pie’ Benjamin Mascolo Despite Their Long Distance Relationship

Though she previously admitted that she had hoped to keep her new relationship under wraps for a bit longer, the actress and singer said she is in a happy place with her new man — even if he lives 6,000 miles away.

“Ben is a cutie pie and seeing him on FaceTime all the time makes me smile very big,” she told PEOPLE at the launch of MCM X LA! Pride. “Clearly, he lives in Italy so it’s an interesting thing.”

RELATED VIDEO: Bella Thorne Reveals on Twitter That She’s Been Molested: ‘The World Can Be a Sick Place’

Mascolo is half of the Italian music duo Benji & Fede.

“If I’m not saying something then I have to go out of my way to hide it,” she said about going public with a new romance. “Because no matter what, paparazzi stalk me and fans find out so then I have to go out of my way to hide something.”

Prior to dating Mascolo, the I Still See You actress was in an open relationship with Mod Sun and influencer Tana Mongeau.