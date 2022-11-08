Bella Poarch Announces Social Media Break After Filing for Divorce from Husband of Nearly 4 Years

"I'm sorry if everyone thinks I've been keeping it a secret. I will address my divorce when I am ready to speak about it," the TikTok star and singer wrote in an Instagram post

By
Published on November 8, 2022 07:00 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Bella Poarch attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

TikTok star Bella Poarch just announced she's taking a social media hiatus after filing for divorce from her husband of nearly four years last week.

In a statement she posted on Instagram today, the 25-year-old influencer — who is known for her viral pop song "Build a Bitch" and for posting the most-liked video on TikTok — apologized for concealing the relationship.

"I'm sorry if everyone thinks I've been keeping it a secret," Poarch wrote in the post. "I will address my divorce when I am ready to speak about it."

"In the meantime please respect mine and Tyler's privacy," she added.

The singer also shared that she will be "taking a break from social media."

"My team will be taking over my socials and posting certain obligations that need to be fulfilled," she wrote.

Celebrities and influencers shared their support for Poarch, including musical collaborator Grimes, who commented "💚💚💚."

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Poarch, whose legal first name is Denarie, tied the knot with a man named Tyler Poarch on Jan. 20, 2019, a year before she first posted on the app that became her claim to fame. On Nov. 2, after nearly four years of marriage, the Los Angeles-based influencer singer filed for divorce.

In the records PEOPLE obtained, Poarch cited the standard "irreconcilable differences" as grounds for the separation. She also indicated that the couple had no children together, and that Poarch doesn't want to pay spousal support nor receive any from her soon-to-be ex-husband.

The TikTok star rarely addressed her love life on camera. One of the only occasions was an H3 Podcast appearance in June of last year.

In the episode, the singer said that she hasn't been in a relationship in a year, suggesting that she and Tyler may have separated in 2020, long before she filed for divorce.

"You're an eligible bachelorette now," H3 host Ethan Klein said, a title Poarch didn't confirm or deny.

Poarch, who is a US veteran, also told Klein that she has two ex-boyfriends, including one who dumped her because she left the Navy.

"It was like, 'Oh, you're leaving the military? I guess we can't be together,'" the TikTok star said of the relationship, adding that "there's a lot of guys in my DMs."

