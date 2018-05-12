Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Let Loose at Cannes Film Festival 1 Day After Kissing

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd seem to be having a great time together at the Cannes Film Festival.

Although the 21-year-old model was seen arriving at Friday’s screening of Chinese drama Ash is the Purest White alone, a fan account posted a photograph that appeared to show Hadid smiling while the pair enjoyed some time together inside the movie theater.

Just one day earlier, Hadid and the singer, 28, were spotted sharing a kiss at an afterparty in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Kiss at the Cannes Film Festival After Denying They're Back Together

Although neither Hadid nor The Weeknd shared photographs of their time together on social media, they both documented their night out in France.

Alongside a picture of herself walking the red carpet in a strapless custom Dior gown, the model wrote, “What a powerful movie… #ashisthepurestwhite.” She also added that she was “so in awe of you #ZhaoTao,” referencing the film’s lead actress.

The singer also shared a photograph of himself hanging out inside the theater.

“Honestly just tryna watch movies,” he captioned the shot.

The pair, who split in November 2016, were previously photographed kissing on Thursday night, less than a month after they both shot down rumors that they were dating again.

In the photographs, the stars are seen in deep in conversation, with Hadid leaning in to whisper something in the singer’s ear, seemingly ignoring the partygoers around them.

The two arrived separately at the Magnum x Alexander Wang party but quickly huddled together for the rest of the night in the VIP area, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Weeknd and Ex-Girlfriend Bella Hadid Pack on PDA at Coachella Party

The model and singer were also spotted packing on the PDA last month at Poppy nightclub’s Coachella pop-up during weekend one of the desert festival.

An onlooker told PEOPLE, “The Weeknd and Bella were sitting on each other’s laps and all over each other all night long. They definitely looked like they were fully back together.”

Hadid went on to cheekily deny a report that said the pair were “kissing all night,” writing on Instagram, “It wasn’t me.”

Fans Think The Weeknd's New Albums Is Filled with Songs About Exes Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid

Although the pair broke up in 2016, The Weeknd’s new album, My Dear Melancholy, appears to have been partially inspired by the heartbreak he experienced in the aftermath of his relationship with Hadid.

In “Wasted Times,” he brings up imagery of a girl who was an “equestrian” — likely referencing Hadid, who was forced to give up on her dreams of competing in the 2016 Olympics in the equestrian shows because of her Lyme disease.

He also seemingly made references to his other ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, whom he dated for 10 months after parting ways with Hadid, in songs “Call Out My Name” and “Privilege.”