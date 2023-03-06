Bella Hadid and The Weeknd's Relationship: A Look Back

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd were famously on and off for several years before their final breakup in 2019.

The pair first met when the singer asked Hadid to pose on the cover of one of his albums. "I actually asked her to be on the artwork for Beauty Behind the Madness," he later told Rolling Stone. "My motive was literally to work with her."

While that collaboration didn't work out, their romance did, and the Grammy winner and the supermodel were soon inseparable. The couple went public with their romance in August 2015; that December, Hadid starred in one of the musician's music videos for his song "In The Night."

By November 2016, however, Hadid and The Weeknd had gone their separate ways, the first of a series of breakups and reconciliations that would continue until they ultimately split for good in 2019. That same year, the "Blinding Lights" singer seemingly referenced his and Hadid's up-and-down romance on his single "Heartless."

"You never gave up on me / (Why don't you?) / I'll never know what you see (Why won't you?)," he sang.

Though Hadid has been dating art director Marc Kalman since July 2021, fans still can't help but reminisce about the model's former relationship with The Weeknd — especially since she served as the muse for several of his songs.

From their first public outing to their final breakup, here's a look back at Bella Hadid and The Weeknd's relationship timeline.

April 2015: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd spark relationship rumors at Coachella

Hadid and The Weeknd were first linked at Coachella in 2015, where sources told E! News the pair were spotted hanging out and flirting.

August 11, 2015: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd hang out with Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Hadid and The Weeknd celebrated her sister Gigi Hadid's then-boyfriend Joe Jonas' birthday. An onlooker at the Los Angeles venue told PEOPLE that the couple were "super cute" together.

September 8, 2015: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd show PDA in New York City

Hadid and The Weeknd were photographed holding hands on their way to a private party for Travis Scott in New York City. Inside the party, the pair were seen packing on the PDA by an onlooker.

"They were very affectionate and showed lots of PDA," a source told PEOPLE. "She was all over him dancing." Insiders said the couple then hit up Big Apple hotspot 1 OAK, where The Weeknd delivered an impromptu performance of "I Can't Feel My Face" for guests, including Scott, director M. Night Shyamalan and Justin Bieber.

October 9, 2015: Bella Hadid celebrates her birthday with The Weeknd and her family

The Weeknd joined his girlfriend's mom Yolanda Hadid, her sister Gigi and Jonas to celebrate Hadid's 19th birthday in 2015. The group stepped out for lunch in N.Y.C., and Yolanda later posted an Instagram photo of her daughter smiling with The Weeknd by her side. "Perfect ending to a perfect day with our birthday girl @bellahadid xoxo," she wrote.

October 2015: The Weeknd reveals how he met Bella Hadid

While appearing on the cover of Rolling Stone, The Weeknd shared that he had pursued Hadid for two years before they started dating — for purely professional reasons.

"I actually asked her to be on the artwork for Beauty Behind the Madness," he said. "My motive was literally to work with her." Hadid turned down the offer, but eventually agreed to meet him. The Weeknd said he was struck by her close bond with her family.

The singer added that he "probably would've f–––ed it up" if he had met his girlfriend two years ago. "But I'm more – how do I say it? – clear-thinking now."

December 8, 2015: Bella Hadid stars in The Weeknd's music video

Hadid added another credit to her resume when she starred in the music video for The Weeknd's "In the Night." In the video, Hadid plays a femme fatale, rescuing The Weeknd from gangsters who try to take over a nightclub.

February 15, 2016: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd make their red carpet debut

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Hadid and The Weeknd made their red carpet debut at the 2016 Grammy Awards, where the model supported her beau's performance. Hadid wore a sparkling black gown with a plunging V-neck, side cutouts and high front slits, while The Weeknd sported classic black from head to toe.

Hadid posted a photo from the event on her Instagram. "This is YOUR day baby!" she wrote. "I'm so proud of you. I feel so lucky to be by your side."

April 16, 2016: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd get cozy at Coachella

Ahead of The Weeknd's headlining Coachella set, he and Hadid relaxed by the pool in a private cabana. "He had his hand on her leg and she was leaning her head into his shoulder," an onlooker told PEOPLE. "They definitely weren't afraid of showing off some cute PDA."

June 17, 2016: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd dine out in style

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Hadid and The Weeknd spent their summer date night at Italian eatery Madeo Restaurant in West Hollywood, California. Hadid paired a heather grey Bardot wrap dress with black ankle combat boots and a silver choker, while The Weeknd wore all black with an army green satin bomber jacket.

August 2016: Bella Hadid opens up about her relationship with The Weeknd

In August 2016, Hadid was on the cover of Glamour, where she shared that she is dating Abel Tesfaye — the artist behind the moniker The Weeknd.

"I'm dating Abel. I don't see him as The Weeknd," she said. "I'm proud of The Weeknd and the music he makes, but I really love Abel."

She also revealed what motivated her to join him at the Grammy Awards that February.

"It was a big night for him. He has worked so hard, and he did so well that night," she said. "As a girlfriend I wanted to be there to support him. Seeing him so happy when he won a Grammy made me so happy."

October 5, 2016: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd post pictures from Tokyo

While The Weeknd was typically low-key during his romance with Hadid, he shared some since-deleted snaps with Hadid from their trip to Tokyo in late 2016. Hadid also posted photos from their vacation, including a shot of her in the Harajuku district and one of the pair taking a mirror selfie.

October 9, 2016: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd celebrate her birthday

Hadid celebrated her 20th birthday in N.Y.C. with The Weeknd, her mother Yolanda and some close pals. On Instagram, she shared a photo with The Weeknd's arm wrapped around her, captioned simply with a red heart.

October 13, 2016: Bella Hadid says The Weeknd helps her with Lyme disease symptoms

George Pimentel/WireImage

In 2016, Hadid was honored at the Global Lyme Alliance gala, where she opened up to PEOPLE about how The Weeknd supported her during her symptomatic periods. "He's great with it, he's definitely been learning a lot about it," she said. "When I say I'm sick, he understands and kind of leaves it alone."

November 2016: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd split

Hadid and The Weeknd broke up for the first time in November 2016. A source confirmed the split to PEOPLE, saying, "Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album."

The insider noted that there weren't any hard feelings between the two. "They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends."

November 8, 2016: Bella Hadid swaps out her necklace honoring The Weeknd

Hadid switched up her jewelry, sparking speculation that she was sending a message to her ex. Though the model had been photographed numerous times with a nameplate necklace reading The Weeknd's given name, "ABEL," she switched it out for one reading "BELLA" while attending an L.A. Lakers game with pal Kendall Jenner. She was spotted with the necklace two more times in that same week.

November 28, 2016: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd catch up in Paris

Soon after their breakup, and just one day before they reunited on the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Hadid and The Weeknd caught up at the Hôtel Costes in Paris. The Weeknd was reportedly having dinner when Hadid popped in to greet him.

"Bella sat next to The Weeknd and spoke for a little while to him," a source told E! News. "They were really cool with each other. Bella was in a great mood, smiling and seemed really happy while being there."

November 30, 2016: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd share the runway

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Days later, Hadid made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut, while The Weeknd performed for the second year in a row. During his performance of "Starboy," The Weeknd looked toward Hadid, who was strutting down the catwalk in grey lingerie. Journalist Sarah Leon caught the moment on camera, and the video quickly went viral.

Before the show, Hadid spoke to ET Canada backstage about appearing alongside her ex. "Abel is amazing. He's going to kill it," she said. "It's his second year so he already knows the stage; he knows what he's doing."

When asked if she'd try to distract him on the runway, she was firm in her appreciation for him even if their romantic relationship was over. "He's my best friend so we're not uncomfortable with each other," she added. "He's going to be awesome."

January 2017: Bella Hadid is "hurt" at The Weeknd moving on with Selena Gomez

In January 2017, the Weeknd was spotted out with Selena Gomez. A source told PEOPLE that, while Hadid was the one to break up with The Weeknd, she wasn't happy after the singer moved on.

"Bella and Abel's split wasn't dramatic, but of course she's hurt and pissed that he's moved on so quickly with Selena," the source said.

A source close to Gomez noted that The Weeknd and Gomez initially met while discussing music and added that Hadid and Gomez weren't really pals. "They've always been friendly, but they're not best friends," the insider said. Another Gomez source added, "Selena knows Bella through Taylor [Swift] and her squad, but they've never been close."

February 2017: Bella Hadid says she was heartbroken after her split from The Weeknd

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Hadid shared that she put on a brave face after her breakup with The Weeknd, but inside she was struggling.

"It was my first breakup … and so public," she said. "As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it's always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It'll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through. But I'll always respect him, and I'll always love him."

October 11, 2017: Yolanda Hadid says Bella Hadid is over The Weeknd

Yolanda appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where host Andy Cohen asked if her daughter was upset about The Weeknd's relationship with Gomez. "Not anymore, I think," Yolanda said.

She also denied that Hadid was dating Drake, explaining that they were just friends — although he hosted her 21st birthday party one night prior.

November 14, 2017: The Weeknd is seen leaving Bella Hadid's apartment

Weeks after his split from Gomez, The Weeknd was spotted leaving Hadid's apartment in N.Y.C. However, a source close to The Weeknd said they weren't back together.

"He is talking to Bella a lot and they've hung out too. They are not back together," the source told PEOPLE. "There are still feelings though. Abel never stopped loving Bella."

The insider added that although their relationship was "very loving," they likely wouldn't reunite. "Abel seems happy to spend time with her again," they said.

March 2018: The Weeknd references Bella Hadid in a song

James Devaney/GC Images

The Weeknd dropped his album My Dear Melancholy in March 2018, and listeners quickly speculated that at least one song was about Hadid. The track "Wasted Times" references an "equestrian" — Hadid rode horses competitively until her Lyme disease forced her to retire from the sport. Some also interpreted "Privilege" to be about Hadid, who had a privileged upbringing thanks to her wealthy and connected parents.

April 13, 2018: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd spark reconciliation rumors at Coachella

Hadid and The Weeknd brought more heat to the desert when they were rumored to be getting hot and heavy at a Coachella party. "The Weeknd and Bella were sitting on each other's laps and all over each other all night long," an onlooker told PEOPLE. "They definitely looked like they were fully back together."

However, Hadid later shot down rumors that the pair were "kissing all night" at an afterparty. "It wasn't me," she wrote on Instagram.

Days later, another source said that Hadid and The Weeknd were not back together, despite the alleged PDA.

May 10, 2018: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd kiss at Cannes

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty

Hadid and The Weeknd were spotted kissing and whispering to each other at the Cannes Film Festival. The pair arrived separately to an afterparty but reportedly spent the entire evening together. The next day, they were seen attending a screening together.

June 2018: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd enjoy Paris

A few weeks after Cannes, Hadid and The Weeknd were photographed on a stroll in the City of Lights. The Weeknd had his arm around Hadid's shoulder as they walked before sharing some wine at a cafe. The singer was also seen purchasing red roses, and Hadid later posted photos on Instagram from that day, holding the same roses.

July 22, 2018: The Weeknd shares photos of Bella Hadid in Tokyo

The Weeknd shared photos and videos of Hadid and a group of friends in Tokyo on Instagram. In one photo, Hadid can be seen laughing at the city's famous Robot Restaurant; in another, she's hugging the singer in a karaoke room. The Weeknd also credited Hadid for taking another photo.

October 4, 2018: Bella Hadid wears The Weeknd's necklace

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hadid and The Weeknd stepped out together in N.Y.C., and the model rocked the singer's cross necklace. The Weeknd had previously been spotted wearing the piece in April 2016.

October 9, 2018: The Weeknd throws Bella Hadid a surprise party

The Weeknd posted a series of videos and photos in honor of Hadid's 22nd birthday in 2018. Later that night, The Weeknd, Gigi Hadid and several of Bella's close friends threw a surprise party for the birthday girl.

February 16, 2019: Bella Hadid celebrates The Weeknd's 29th birthday

The Weeknd turned 29 in style as he rocked coordinating camo outfits with Hadid at a party in N.Y.C. An onlooker told PEOPLE that Hadid and the singer were affectionate throughout the night. The Weeknd reportedly had his arms around Hadid's waist and kissed her, and Hadid posted photos with him from the event. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY," she wrote.

August 2019: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd split again

By August, Hadid and The Weeknd were reportedly on the outs again. E! News reported that the distance between the pair had become too much and they had gone their separate ways. "They are in different places right now, physically and mentally," a source told the outlet. "Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut."

The insider added that things had been tense for a while for the couple. "They have been arguing a lot recently. [They] haven't spent quality time together in months."

September 2019: The Weeknd shaves his beard amid rumored split from Bella Hadid

The Weeknd sported a clean-shaven look in September 2019 amid reports that he and Hadid had broken up. Despite the rumors, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the pair were trying to work on things.

"The couple travels a lot, works a lot and that often creates tension," the source said. "However, the two love one another, have lost one another in the past and want to try and make it work. Right now they are together and working on keeping it that way."

October 12, 2019: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are just friends

A month later, The Weeknd was in attendance to celebrate Hadid's 23rd birthday, leading to speculation of a romantic reconciliation. However, a rep for the singer told PEOPLE that "they just attended as friends."

The Weeknd seemingly addressed the ongoing rumors surrounding their relationship on Instagram with a pair of cryptic posts.

"Imagine obsessing over someone's relationship that u don't know s— about," he wrote in one, adding a clown emoji. He also posted a screenshot of an old Tweet where he wrote, "if I didn't confirm it myself, then it is 'not confirmed.' "

November 2019: The Weeknd seemingly references his split with Bella Hadid in a song

The Weeknd dropped his single "Heartless" in November 2019, and fans were quick to dissect every lyric. One particular verse seemingly referenced the singer's breakup with Hadid.

"I thought I lost you this time / You just came back in my life," he sings. "You never gave up on me / (Why don't you?) / I'll never know what you see (Why won't you?)"

He continues: "I don't do well when alone."

April 2022: Fans speculate if The Weeknd played a voicemail from Bella Hadid at Coachella

Though the pair had been long broken up by the time The Weeknd returned to Coachella to perform in April 2022, the singer sent fans spiraling when he played a voicemail from an unidentified woman during his set.

During the outro of his song "Save Your Tears," a voicemail played that said, "Hey, it's me. I know it's been a while but I was just thinking about you and I'm sorry about everything. I miss you."

Fans were quick to speculate about the origin of the voicemail on social media, with many assuming it was an old message from Hadid. However, internet sleuths discovered that the same voicemail could be heard on a remix of The Weeknd's song "Blinding Lights," and actually belonged to Chromatics singer Ruth Radelet.