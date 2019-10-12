Image zoom The Weeknd and Bella Hadid Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd may be spending time together, but that doesn’t mean they’re back together.

Amid numerous reports that the pair had reconciled, the 29-year-old singer increased speculation by attending the supermodel’s 23rd birthday celebration in New York City this week.

However, a rep for the singer tells PEOPLE, that “they just attended as friends.”

The Weeknd appeared to comment on the ongoing speculation about the pair himself on Instagram over the weekend, posting a pair of cryptic posts.

“Imagine obsessing over someone’s relationship that u don’t know s— about,” he wrote in one post, adding a clown emoji.

He also shared a screenshot of an old Tweet where he wrote, “if I didn’t confirm it myself, then it is ‘not confirmed.’ “

Although the singer was not pictured in any of the photos shared by Hadid’s family members, the model’s mother Yolanda Hadid did post a slideshow of images from the happy night.

“We might not have it all together but together we have it all…. So much fun celebrating the birth of my baby girl,” she captioned the snapshots.

The singer and the model first met after Tesfaye asked her to be in the artwork for his 2015 album Beauty Behind the Madness. The duo broke up in 2016 due to their time commitments and schedules.

“Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends.”

The couple then rekindled their relationship in 2018 after the singer and Hadid were spotted together at a Coachella party.

In August, E! News reported that the on-again, off-again pair had called it quits again, with a source telling the outlet that “distance” was to blame.

“They are in different places right now, physically and mentally,” the source told E!.