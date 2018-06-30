Bella Hadid Shoots Down Rumors She Was in a Relationship with Drake: 'Not Me!!!'

Bella Hadid is setting the record straight on rumors she and Drake were in a relationship.

The supermodel, 21, was taken aback by a fan’s comment that Drake “probably” had sex with her.

“Not me!!!” Hadid tweeted, using a shrugging emoji. “That’s disrespectful. WHY CANT PPL BE FRIENDS W/o all the insinuation.”

Since Drake released his latest album, Scorpion, on Friday, fans have been digging into the rapper’s lyrics, particularly when it comes to his personal life.

On the track “Sandra’s Rose,” he raps, “My house is full of supermodels like Mohammed Hadid,” a reference to the model’s father.

Drake also seemingly mentions Hadid on “Finesse” when he raps about traveling to New York City to see a special someone.

“I want my baby to have your eyes/I’m going against my own advice/Should I do New York?/I can’t decide/Fashion week is more your thing than mine,” he raps.

The Canadian also drops a mention later in the song, rapping, “You stay on my mind/You and your sister too hot to handle.”

While Hadid is denying a relationship with Drake, she was recently spotted kissing The Weeknd at an afterparty in Cannes, France in early June.

The model and the singer, who split up in November 2016, were also spotted together in April at a Coachella party, where they packed on the PDA.

“The Weeknd and Bella were sitting on each other’s laps and all over each other all night long. They definitely looked like they were fully back together,” an onlooker told PEOPLE.

However, Hadid denied that she and the Weeknd “kissing all night,” writing on Instagram, “It wasn’t me.”

On Friday, Drake dropped a bombshell on fans, revealing he was a father to an 8-month-old son, Adonis, with former adult film star Sophie Brussaux.

In “Emotionless,” which samples Mariah Carey, Drake declared, “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world/I was hidin’ the world from my kid/From empty souls who just wake up and looked to debate/Until you starin’ at your seed, you can never relate.”

“Breakin’ news in my life, I don’t run to the blogs/The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call/They always ask, ‘Why let the story run if it’s false?’ You know a wise man once said nothin’ at all,” he added.