Swifties were gifted with a magical treat when the clock struck 12 a.m. overnight!

"Bejeweled," Taylor Swift's second video from Midnights, dropped in and the early hours of Tuesday and the singer-songwriter's "twist on a Cinderella story" has a little of everything.

"I want[ed] to make a video that was just for the fans who like certain things like glitter and Easter eggs and lots of little cameos," Swift, 32 — who also directed the video — said Monday night during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Indeed Swift delivered on all her promises in the cinematic "Bejeweled" music video.

The video kicked off with Swift as Cinderella, scrubbing the floor while her evil stepmother (Oscar winner Laura Dern) and equally rude stepsisters (HAIM sisters Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim) mock her.

After learning she could get the "key to a castle" and a possible marriage proposal from a prince (played by frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff), "House Wench Taylor" decides to attend a ball where she'll have to appear in a "talent competition."

She'll need a makeover first, of course, a quickly transforms her dull dress into a sparkling, shining outfit.

Dita Von Teese also appears in the music video as "the fairy goddess," whom Swift said on Fallon is "one of the most iconic performers.' The two duet on a sultry burlesque number, dancing and posing in two oversized martini glasses with squeezable olives and all.

The show didn't end there.

For the talent portion of the evening, Swift rocks a bedazzled two-piece number as she and her collection of backup dancers put on a flapper-inspired performance — much to the chagrin of her miserable stepsisters, who watch on from the sidelines in anger.

All impresses "Queen Pat" (makeup guru Pat McGrath), who bestows Swift's Cinderella with the key to the castle and "forces" Antoff's bachelor to propose.

The story ends with a happily ever after, natch — though with a Swift twist.

Despite winning her "prince," Swift ghosts but keeps the castle, reigning supreme in the end.

By Tuesday morning, "Bejeweled" had been viewed nearly 3.5 million times on YouTube.

According to Swift, the music video also has a "psychotic amount" of Easter eggs to the point where a PDF document was created for it.

Midnights dropped on Oct. 21 and has since broken records for Swift, quickly earning the title of the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history.

The record-breaking numbers came after Swift added seven additional songs to the album's tracklist, just three hours after its initial release.

Swift later responded to the news that she broke the single-day streaming record, which apparently earned more than the 183 million streams brought in by Bad Bunny's May album Un Verano Sin Ti — the previous holder of the record. (Before that, the record was broken in 2021 by Drake for his long-awaited album, Certified Lover Boy, at 176.8 million streams.)

"How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?!" Swift asked her fans on Twitter. "Like what even just happened??!?!"

The singer has said that she would be releasing multiple music videos for the new album, which marks her first project of entirely new material since the release of 2020's Evermore and its predecessor, Folklore, five months before.