Robert 'Kool' Bell, a co-founder of the band, talks to PEOPLE about the rousing 1980 hit that remains popular today

Behind Kool & the Gang's No. 1 Hit 'Celebration': 'It's Stood the Test of Time'

Moments after Kool & the Gang made an appearance at the American Music Awards after winning two awards for their 1979 hit "Ladies Night," the group was elated — and inspired.

"I said, the tag of 'Ladies Night' was, 'Come on, let's all celebrate. This is your night tonight,'" Robert 'Kool' Bell, co-founder of the influential R&B/funk band tells PEOPLE.

His brother Ronald 'Khalis' Bell, a co-founder and songwriter, recalls Bell, immediately chimed in: "Well, I got a great idea for a song."

The working title of this yet-to-be formulated tune was "Celebration." When the band returned home to New Jersey, Ronald played his idea. "We all said, '"That's a great groove,'" recalls Bell.

What would morph into an iconic feel-good party song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart on Feb. 7, 1981. Ever since, the timeless hit by these funk veterans remains a mainstay at weddings and ball games, played 'round the world and in many different languages.

"It's our biggest song, they even played 'Celebration' on the Space Station," says Bell, who spoke with PEOPLE from his home in Orlando (he also has a home in his native New Jersey).

And you can hear it live this year. The timeless group, which released a new album Perfect Union, and single "Pursuit of Happiness" in August, has launched a concert tour this year, with stops in the U.S. and Europe.

Ronald 'Khalis' Bell, who died in 2020 at age 68, was the key writer of "Celebration," with contributions from the rest of the band.

"It had that down-home feeling to it, like down in Alabama somewhere, and Grandma and Grandpa sitting on the porch, sitting drinking some Kool-Aid and rocking in their rocking chair," says Bell.

"That's how it was," he says. "It had that type of groove to it. That's the story of 'Celebration.'"

Bell marvels that the song remains so popular after all these years. "It's a great feeling," he says, "because you never know what a song is going to do, you know?"

"It's stood the test of time. It's a great song," he adds. "You can't just go back and do another 'Celebration.' We tried. 'Celebration' has won this."

As for a future hit like "Celebration"? "Not a 'Celebration,'" he says. "Come on. Most played, sold song in the world for over 40 some years."

Outside of working on new music with his son, Hakim, Bell has his own line of spirits called Le Kool champagne. Robert, Hakim and another son also head up the Kool Kids Foundation, which supports music education in schools and communities.

In addition, Bell and baseball legend Dusty Baker have joined together on a solar energy venture, Kool-Baker Global, that promotes renewable energy in the U.S. and Africa.

Bell is looking forward to this coming year and hitting the road again for travel and touring, which had been sidelined due to the pandemic.