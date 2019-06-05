Behati Prinsloo Opens Up About Husband Adam Levine Leaving The Voice: 'Good News for Me'

Behati Prinsloo will be seeing a lot more of her husband, Adam Levine, nowadays.

Two weeks after Levine, 40, shocked The Voice fans — and his fellow judges — by departing the widely successful NBC series, his wife is admitting she’s enjoying some benefits of her husband’s freed up schedule.

“Good news for me, good news for the kids,” Prinsloo, 31, said on the Today show on Wednesday.

The supermodel also added that once the Maroon 5 frontman returns from tour, there will be plenty of downtime for the couple.

“He is excited to get home and for the first time have nothing to do,” she said. “I’m like, ‘What am I going to do with him?'”

The couple, who married in Mexico in 2014, have two daughters — Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 1.

Levine’s exit from The Voice came as a shock to fans and his fellow judges, with many of them speaking out about the shakeup, which will bring Gwen Stefani back into the fold for season 17.

“We’re going to miss him. He has been part of the show since the very beginning,” coach John Legend told Extra. “This was my first year, and he has been a friend of mine for a long time. I have known him since before The Voice. We are going to miss him on the show.”

“Having a hard time wrapping my head around Adam not being at The Voice anymore,” Levine’s BFF, Blake Shelton, wrote on Twitter. “After 16 seasons that changed both of our lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet.”

Fellow Voice coach Kelly Clarkson also expressed her disappointment over Levine’s departure from the show, adding how strange it will be to work on the show without him.

She tweeted at the time, “Found out last night about Adam leaving The Voice & while I get that he’s been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he’s not there 👀 To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal!”

Levine posted a lengthy Instagram after his departure, during which he thanked numerous members of the cast and crew, including host Carson Daly, musical director Paul Mirkovich, former and current coaches and last but not least, the fans.

“There’s literally no show without you guys,” he wrote. “For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING.”