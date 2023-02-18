Behati Prinsloo Shares First Photo with Adam Levine Since Welcoming Their Third Baby Together

Behati Prinsloo is documenting time spent with Adam Levine as the couple adjusts to life as parents of three.

The model, 34, shared a series of photographs on Instagram Friday, including one shot of herself with her Maroon 5 frontman husband, 43, that marked the first image shared of the pair since they welcomed their third child last month.

In the image, Prinsloo can be seen wearing a black leather jacket and holding onto a basketball while standing beside Levine, who holds his own while dressed in an oversized silver T-shirt with black accents.

"💕 pop-a-shot 💕," Prinsloo captioned the photo series, which also included other shots that seemingly appeared to be from a wedding celebration for Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine and his new bride, Alexis Novak.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine. Amy Sussman/Getty

Levine and the former Victoria's Secret model welcomed their third child in January, a source confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE.

The couple, who are also parents to daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6, have yet to share any further details about their new addition, though an insider previously told PEOPLE that the pair "were very focused on special family time before the new baby arrived."

The source continued, "After the drama in the fall, Adam has really tried to just focus on his family. He was very embarrassed and remorseful. She and Adam are doing great."

"The girls are great with the baby," the insider added of Levine and Prinsloo's two older children.

Prinsloo and Levine tied the knot in Mexico in July 2014 after dating for a year. The couple overcame a tough time in their marriage last year following allegations against the singer in the fall.

Addressing the controversy in a public statement shared on Instagram at the time, Levine admitted, "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner."

"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," he continued. "In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Levine added: "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."