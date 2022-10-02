Behati Prinsloo Joins Adam Levine at Charity Event in Las Vegas amid Affair Accusations

Although he's currently dealing with affair accusations, Adam Levine still has "Moves Like Jagger" — and his pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, was there to see them all.

The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, performed on Saturday night in Las Vegas as part of The Event, which benefits The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation.

During his seven-song set, Levine made no mention of the scandal. In fact, he rarely spoke to the audience other than introducing his songs and thanking O'Neal, 50, for the opportunity to play The Event.

Prinsloo, 34, sat on the left side of the stage as Levine and Maroon 5 performed. During "Sunday Morning," Levine even walked toward her and seemed to look in her direction when he belted out the words "all I need."

The model — who is expecting her third baby with Levine — also had another presence during the evening, as she appeared in the music video for "Girls Like You," which played behind the band as it performed the 2018 hit.

Last month, a series of cheating accusations against the "She Will Be Loved" singer came to light, and Levine claimed that he "did not have an affair" but "crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," Levine wrote on Instagram in September. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

"In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make," he continued.

Added Levine at the time: "I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Maroon 5's performance in Las Vegas at MGM Grand came just days after the band announced a 16-show Las Vegas residency at Park MGM, which kicks off in March 2023.

While Levine has gotten his fair share of headlines of late, the evening was really focused on O'Neal's philanthropy.

Having started his organization in 2019, the NBA Hall of Famer partnered with the Boys & Girls Club and Communities in Schools in Las Vegas and Atlanta, and the organization creates opportunities for underserved youths.

The Event, an annual affair, gives guests the chance to bid on various lavish items during a live auction, including hanging out with the basketball star at his house and playing H-O-R-S-E. Another item included a table reading involving Issa Rae.

In 2021, as a result of auction buys and ticket sales, The Event raised $2.9 million for underserved children. On Saturday, that number was eclipsed, with $3.15 million raised.