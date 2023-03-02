Becky G Says She Might 'Elope' and 'Call It a Day' While Discussing Wedding Planning: 'It's Crazy'

"I might just go make an appointment, go to the courthouse," the singer told PEOPLE at the Billboard Women in Music Awards of wedding planning with her soccer star fiancé Sebastian Lletget

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on March 2, 2023 07:08 AM
Becky G poses at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards
Becky G. Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Becky G is eyeing up a wholly intimate affair when it comes to marrying her fiancé Sebastian Lletget.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the singer, 26, revealed that she and the soccer star might just elope.

"I did those Q & A's on Instagram the other day and someone was like, 'So are you wedding planning?' and I was like, 'Am I the only one that's on the side of the algorithm where it's like, Don't do a big wedding?' " she said, quoting the messages she's seen. "'Elope! Run away and go to a mountain! Don't let anyone see you!' It's just... it's crazy!"

The "Mayores" singer also said she is keen to enjoy her engagement to the MLS star, 30, who popped the question in December.

"I'm in a season of really wanting to just like appreciate and enjoy this phase of our relationship too," she continued. "It took us seven years to get here. Beautiful years, challenging years, years of growth for both of us individually and together. And I think like I'm so hyper-focused on my career and so is he and we're so in alignment with that."

Becky G and Sebastian Lletget Are Engaged!
Becky G and Sebastian Lletget. Becky G/Instagram

Becky G added, "I don't know, I might just go make an appointment, go to the courthouse. Call it a day. Throw a party later."

But one thing she says will definitely be a part of their day regardless of the plans is a mariachi band.

"Or I might just throwing big ass Mexican wedding," she told PEOPLE of tying the knot. "We said for sure they'll be mariachi, whatever we do there has to be mariachi, there has to be good food and good asado because he's Argentinian, I'm Mexican so for sure that and of course our families. I think as we develop those conversations, we'll see where it takes us."

Becky G poses at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards
Becky G. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The musician and the FC Dallas player announced their engagement with a sweet Instagram post on Dec. 9 2022. "Our spot forever. 🤍," she wrote alongside the post, which included photos of Lletget proposing on one knee as well as a snap of the couple hugging and a selfie where they showed off her sparkling ring.

During the awards ceremony on Wednesday, the musician was presented with the impact award by fellow singer Dove Cameron, 27.

Describing the accolade as "everything" to her, she told PEOPLE, "It's hard to put into words when you just put your head down and you just do what you do because you love it, because you want to help the people around you (and you) want to help your family."

She continued, "You want to show people in communities that it's possible, you know, but it's different when you look up and you're like, 'Oh, wow, we're here.' I don't know if you're ever really ready for all of the beautiful emotions and amazing accolades that come with it. And I just feel so honored to be around so many incredible women like this the day before my birthday."

