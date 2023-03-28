Becky G Steps Out at iHeartRadio Music Awards Sans Engagement Ring amid Fiancé's Cheating Allegations

Just hours after her fiancé Sebastian Lletget issued a public apology in response to infidelity rumors, Becky G stepped out at the iHeartRadio Music Awards sans engagement ring.

The "Arranca" singer, 26, was in good spirits as she posed on the red carpet Monday night and took the stage to accept the award for Latin pop/reggaeton song of the year.

"I think it really just demonstrates that… when we come together as women in this industry, we are capable of not just making hit songs but making history and setting an example that when we come together we are powerhouses," she said while accepting her win for "MAMIII," a collaboration with Karol G.

Though Becky wore a number of rings on her left hand, none were the engagement ring given to her by Lletget, 30, in December.

The FC Dallas player took to Instagram earlier in the day to share an apology to Becky, in which he declared his intention to do "whatever it takes to earn back" her trust. The athlete revealed that a "10-minute lapse in judgment" had led to an alleged extortion plot, in which an Instagram user claimed to have "all the proof" of him cheating on Becky in February.

"Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person I should never take for granted or put at risk," Lletget wrote. "While this anonymous stalker — who I never met, unlike they claimed — had an ultimate goal that was not clear, for me, it has been a wake-up call. The loudest alarm of my life."

He continued: "To Becky, you have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love. Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve."

The athlete also said he plans to enter "a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing."

Reps for Becky G and Lletget did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lletget's statement comes after a woman posted on Instagram that she allegedly had proof of him cheating on Becky and said she could "send it privately," per Remzcla. A screen recording of the Instagram account began surfacing on Twitter last week, allegedly showing Instagram DM exchanges with the athlete and featuring alleged voice messages as well.

"A lot of the press is contacting me because I will not remain silent," the woman allegedly shared on her Instagram story.