Becky G Shares Sweet Slow Dancing Video with Fiancé Sebastian Lletget — Watch!

The couple got engaged in December after six years of dating

By
Published on January 9, 2023 05:20 PM
Sebastian Lletget and Becky G attend the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sebastian Lletget and Becky G. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Becky G and her fiancé Sebastian Lletget are soaking in every moment together.

The "Fulanito" singer gave fans an intimate look inside her relationship with the soccer star — to whom she recently got engaged — through a sweet video on Monday.

In a black-and-white video shared on Instagram, the lovebirds are seen slow dancing in their kitchen.

"Rainy Mañana in LA con el amor de mi vida 🫶🏽🤍," Becky G, 25, wrote in Spanish, which translates to "rainy morning in LA with the love of my life."

She added, "Taking in every lil moment while we can."

The couple announced their engagement on Dec. 9 in a combined Instagram post.

"Our spot forever. 🤍," she wrote alongside the post, which included photos of 30-year-old Lletget proposing on one knee, the couple hugging and a selfie where they ecstatically show off her rock.

Since then, the singer also shared photos from their Disneyland trip on social media where they wore bride and groom Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse ears. She also posted a sweet photo on Christmas Day.

In October, the "Mayores" singer opened up to PEOPLE about her six-year relationship with Lletget, and revealed how they keep things "brand new."

"I think a lot of people think relationships just happen — and they don't just happen. To fall in love is one thing, and I think to stay in love is another," the singer-songwriter said at the time. "I'm so proud of the fact that he's my best friend."

She continued, "We've been together for over six years now and it's brand new in many ways because we're really embracing the shifts and changes that are happening in our lives, within ourselves and supporting each other in that. And you can't really force things. But recently things have really been aligning."

Soccer player Sebastian Lletget (L) and recording artist Becky G attend The 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at T-Mobile Arena on November 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Christopher Polk/Getty

Meanwhile, in October 2021, Becky G told PEOPLE they connected over their Latinx identity — and it was sweet to watch him do the same with her family.

"He can communicate with my abuelitos. It's cute. It's really sweet," the "Shower" singer said. "It's just a different connection, I think, when someone does relate to your culture. But even then, within the Latinx community, there's so many differences."

"Culturally speaking, there's so much that we take away from one another, and learn from one another. He's an honorary Mexican at this point," she added with a laugh. "He really is. He's totally embraced by my family, for sure."

