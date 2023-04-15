Becky G Says 'Sometimes Things Don't Go the Way You Plan' amid Allegations of Fiancé's Cheating

Becky G's fiancé, Sebastian Lletget, apologized to the singer last month in a lengthy Instagram post following the allegations

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 15, 2023 06:51 PM
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Becky G performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty for Coachella

Becky G got candid on the Coachella stage.

The "Arranca" singer, 26, seemingly referenced drama surrounding fiancé Sebastian Lletget during her set at the popular music festival on Friday.

"Sometimes things don't go the way you plan," the singer told the crowd on stage while transitioning into her song "MAMIII." "I'll just say that. But sometimes, it's not rejection. It's re-direction."

The singer, whose engagement ring was once again missing from her finger, wore a sparkly short blue dress with knee-high boots and held a matching blue microphone as she made the announcement.

The moment, which was posted by a fan on TikTok, went viral, with several people chiming in with their thoughts on her message.

One fan commented, "Man, I'm genuinely sad. I wanted it to work for them, but Seb fumbled a true Queen. Becky deserves more ❤️" Some people also commented noting her missing ring, and others took jabs at Lletget in the comments. One fan wrote, "Sebastian in tears at home lmaoooooo."

Last month, Becky G stepped out at the iHeartRadio Music Awards sans engagement ring hours after her fiancé issued a public apology on Instagram in response to infidelity rumors.

In the lengthy apology post, the FC Dallas player, who proposed to the "Te Quiero Besar" singer in December, said that a "10-minute lapse in judgment" had led to an alleged extortion plot, in which an Instagram user claimed to have "all the proof" of him cheating on Becky in February.

RELATED Video: Becky G's Fiancé Apologizes After Cheating Rumors, Says He's Seeking Treatment Amid 'Anger Issues'

"Since this person did not get what they wanted, it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person I should never take for granted or put at risk," Lletget wrote. "While this anonymous stalker — who I never met, unlike they claimed — had an ultimate goal that was not clear, for me, it has been a wake-up call. The loudest alarm of my life."

He continued: "To Becky, you have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love. Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve."

