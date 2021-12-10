"I didn't get a princess. I didn't get a superhero. I didn't get anything," Becky G said of Latinx representation

Becky G Says Dora the Explorer Was the 'Only' Representation She Had Growing Up: 'An Icon'

Becky G is paying tribute to a Latinx icon.

The Mala Santa artist, 24, said she's "so happy" to see the growing amount of Latinx representation in film, television and music. She told actor Diego Boneta on the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series Face to Face that Dora the Explorer was the only form of representation she saw growing up.

"The only thing that I had growing up was Dora," Becky said. "And she was like an icon for me, but I didn't get a princess. I didn't get a superhero. I didn't get anything."

She also opened up about bringing Latinx and LGBTQ representation to the Power Rangers franchise when she played Trini Kwan (a.k.a. the Yellow Ranger) in the 2017 theatrically-released installment.

"I was a huge Power Rangers fan growing up... But I remember when there was a shift for there to be a Latina power ranger," she said. "And it was terrifying, because there was layers there to Trini, my character, that were clear that she was figuring out who she was. And some of those layers were of LGBTQ+ representation.

"And everyone was trying to throw these labels at Trini. And I'm, like, 'Guys, she's — she's 16 years old in high school. She's still figuring it out. She doesn't know if she has a crush on Kimberly or if she wants to be with Zach.'

"And I think that that's — that's me trying to protect the authentic representation of what it is to be... to be her," Becky concluded.

Becky previously spoke to PEOPLE about the importance of representation and identity. "Representation is so key, right? I hate labels but at the same time, they're so important to recognize and be able to make progress," she said in November 2020.

