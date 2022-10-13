Becky G is smitten with boyfriend Sebastian Lletget, and is revealing how they keep their relationship "brand new."

Speaking to PEOPLE about her newly launched partnership with Patrón Tequila at a celebratory dinner at La Cha Cha Chá in Los Angeles, the Esquemas songstress opened up about her whirlwind year — and how she and Lletget keep their relationship going strong.

"I think a lot of people think relationships just happen — and they don't just happen. To fall in love is one thing, and I think to stay in love is another," Becky G, 25, tells PEOPLE. "I'm so proud of the fact that he's my best friend."

She continues, "We've been together for over six years now and it's brand new in many ways because we're really embracing the shifts and changes that are happening in our lives, within ourselves and supporting each other in that. And you can't really force things. But recently things have really been aligning."

Following the release of her latest studio album Esquemas in May, the singer-songwriter's career has been full speed ahead with shows, her beauty brand Treslúce Beauty and award show season (she recently earned four Latin Grammy nods!). And despite it all, she still makes it work.

"I was able to be there for the last game of the official season and I'm actually going to get to be there for the first playoff game," she says of Lletget, 30, who plays for FC Dallas.

She adds, "It's become this superstition. Apparently, when I'm there he does really, really well. And so his coach is like, 'You have to be at the playoff game.' I was like, 'OK, let me see what I can do.' And so I'll be there."

The "Mayores" singer confesses that she does get nervous at his games — but there's one thing that always calms her nerves.

"This is hilarious, but it's part of my superstition, my ritual, because I need to relax. I get so full-blown and love watching him play, but so stressed out that I have to have at least one shot of Patrón before I watch the game."

As for her partnership with the tequila brand, the "Amantes" singer says becoming part of the Patrón familia was a no-brainer.

"It's so organic, it's one of those things that when I go out with my friends after a show, it's just there. It's always been there, but now it's finding other cool, innovative ways to share how I use Patrón Tequila," she says.

"I am Mexicana and when I would go to Mexico and visit, I feel like tequila's just such a big part of our culture. It's a part of our heritage. My family's actually from Jalisco, Mexico," she says. "It's that personal, where I think, for me, that was one of the standout things for Patrón, was the fact that, that is the home. That is the home of tequila."

She adds, "But I feel like I always joke around and I say, 'Patrón tastes like my first heartbreak.' In our culture, I say we like to sing canciones de despechá (songs of ill-will), regional Mexican music is just — that was the go-to. They go hand-in-hand, the music and the tequila for me. Tequila tastes like my first heartbreak."

Becky G is all about being intentional in her career, meaning this was no exception: "Authenticity is really important to me and aligning myself with opportunities that really represent what I'm about, which is being proud to be Latino."