Becky G Fought for Natti Natasha to Join Her on 'Sin Pijama': 'I Wanted a Moment in History'

"I always believed in this song," Becky G says on Red Table Talk: The Estefans. The fierce Latina duo has also released "Ram Pam Pam"

"Sin Pijama" without Natti Natasha? Nuh-uh.

Appearing on Thursday's episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Becky G reveals that she had to fight to have Natti on their 2018 duet "Sin Pijama." (PEOPLE has an exclusive clip of the episode.)

"I always believed in this song. I was like, 'This is so cool. This is full reggaetón. How cool would it be if we got another female on the song?' " Becky G, 24, said. "I got the runaround for a very long time. I remember I just reached out to Natti myself."

Becky contacted Natti, 34, and sent her the song before the "Mayores" songstress heard from someone on her team.

"I remember someone on my team said, 'If you think it's such a hit, why would you want to share it?' " Becky told Lili, Emily and Gloria Estefan, who expressed their shock. "And I said, 'Because hit songs happen every day.' "

becky g and natti natasha Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

" 'I don't want a hit song,' " she added. " 'I want a moment in history.' "

The track made history for the female collaboration, going platinum 38 times in the U.S. The track boasts nearly 650 million plays on Spotify, while its music video, which features Prince Royce, has been viewed over 1.5 billion times.

On Thursday's episode of RTT:TE, both Becky G and Brazilian superstar Anitta join the Estefans to talk about sexism, love and how Becky had a "mid-life crisis" when she was just 9. Anitta also revealed how her mom reacted when she came out as bi.

Last month, Natti spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how close she is to Becky G, referring to her as a "tía" or aunt to her baby Vida. (The two also recorded track "Ram Pam Pam" together while Natti was pregnant.

"She's so sweet and she was always asking like, 'How do you feel?' And during the video for 'Ram Pam Pam' she didn't know I was pregnant yet, but I was pregnant," Natti told the outlet. "So she was like, 'I knew it! You had a glow, you had something different!' But she always asked me about different things. And she's like, 'Whenever I have a baby, I'm definitely coming to you and asking [for advice]. You're definitely an example.'"

Earlier this month, Becky caught up with PEOPLE about her relationship with LA Galaxy player Sebastian Lletget.

"He can communicate with my abuelitos. It's cute. It's really sweet," she said then. "It's just a different connection, I think, when someone does relate to your culture. But even then, within the Latinx community, there's so many differences."

"Culturally speaking, there's so much that we take away from one another, and learn from one another. He's an honorary Mexican at this point," she added with a laugh. "He really is. He's totally embraced by my family, for sure."

As for Natti, she recently dropped her album Nattividad.

"I know that in the Spanish market they don't accept it so much — a woman being in the urban market," she told PEOPLE. "So I was like, I don't know if I'm going to be judged [or] if it's going to be accepted. I speak the way I speak and I'm going to be a mother. I can't ask for permission to be happy in all aspects of my life."

"I'm just going to break the rules," she added.