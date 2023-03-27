Becky G's Fiancé Apologizes After Cheating Rumors, Says He's Seeking Treatment Amid 'Anger Issues'

Becky G's fiancé Sebastian Lletget is responding to recent infidelity rumors, revealing in a statement that he's willing to do "whatever it takes to earn back" her trust.

On Monday, the FC Dallas player, 30, shared a lengthy Instagram statement, in which he opened up about a "10-minute lapse in judgment," an alleged "extortion plot" and his decision to commit himself to a "mental wellness program." His post came days after reports that an Instagram user claimed to have "all the proof" of him allegedly cheating on Becky, 26, in February.

"To Becky, you have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love," Lletget wrote. "Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve."

Lletget began his statement by reflecting on the "personal & professional growth" in his life thanks to his relationship with the "MAMIII" singer — which began back in 2016. Becky eventually revealed that she and Lletget got engaged in December.

"Yet behind this abundance, there is a reality I've hid from everyone around me," he wrote. "I have struggled with personal trauma and acute anxiety compounded by my own denial, pride and bad decisions."

"Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot. Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person I should never take for granted or put at risk," Lletget continued. "While this anonymous stalker — who I never met, unlike they claimed — had an ultimate goal that was not clear, for me, it has been a wake-up call. The loudest alarm of my life."

He continued, sharing that he "can't keep running from demons" and knows "any actions made that put us here should have never happened to begin with."

"Pushing right up to the very boundaries of lines that should never be crossed only hurts me and the people I love the most," Lletget shared with his followers.

Before closing with his message to Becky and his FC Dallas community, the soccer star wrote that "this past week of chaos & pain has forced me to face the consequences of my actions, my fears & my lapses from the past." While Lletget wrote that he has "half-heartedly been participating in therapy knowing I have deeply rooted anger and mental health issues that require the same commitment and treatment that I devote to my physical well-being," he also revealed he'll be making changes.

"If I am the man I aspire to be, I have to do better. I have decided to commit myself to a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing."

Lletget's statement comes after a woman posted on Instagram that she had alleged proof of him cheating on Becky and said she could "send it privately," per Remzcla. A screen recording of the Instagram account began surfacing on Twitter last week, allegedly showing Instagram DM exchanges with the athlete and featuring alleged voice messages as well.

"A lot of the press is contacting me because I will not remain silent," the woman allegedly shared on her Instagram story.

Becky G last shared a relationship update with PEOPLE at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in early March, when she revealed that she and the soccer star might just elope.

"I did those Q&As on Instagram the other day and someone was like, 'So are you wedding planning?' and I was like, 'Am I the only one that's on the side of the algorithm where it's like, Don't do a big wedding?' " she said, quoting the messages she's seen. "'Elope! Run away and go to a mountain! Don't let anyone see you!' It's just... it's crazy!"

The "Mayores" singer later explained that she was is looking to enjoy her engagement to the MLS star after he proposed to her in December.

"I'm in a season of really wanting to just like appreciate and enjoy this phase of our relationship too," she continued. "It took us seven years to get here. Beautiful years, challenging years, years of growth for both of us individually and together. And I think like I'm so hyper-focused on my career and so is he and we're so in alignment with that."