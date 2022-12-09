Becky G and Longtime Boyfriend Sebastian Lletget Are Engaged — See the Proposal!

Becky G and Sebastian Lletget have committed to forever!

The "Fulanito" singer, 25, surprised fans on Friday when she announced on Instagram that she was engaged to longtime boyfriend and soccer star Lletget.

"Our spot forever. 🤍," Becky G wrote alongside the post, which included photos of 30-year-old Lletget proposing on one knee, the couple hugging and a selfie where they ecstatically show off her rock.

In October, the "Mayores" singer opened up to PEOPLE about her six-year relationship with Lletget, and revealed how they keep things "brand new."

"I think a lot of people think relationships just happen — and they don't just happen. To fall in love is one thing, and I think to stay in love is another," Becky G said at the time. "I'm so proud of the fact that he's my best friend."

She continued, "We've been together for over six years now and it's brand new in many ways because we're really embracing the shifts and changes that are happening in our lives, within ourselves and supporting each other in that. And you can't really force things. But recently things have really been aligning."

Meanwhile, in October 2021, Becky G told PEOPLE they connected over their Latinx identity — and it was sweet to watch him do the same with her family.

"He can communicate with my abuelitos. It's cute. It's really sweet," the "Shower" singer said. "It's just a different connection, I think, when someone does relate to your culture. But even then, within the Latinx community, there's so many differences."

"Culturally speaking, there's so much that we take away from one another, and learn from one another. He's an honorary Mexican at this point," she added with a laugh. "He really is. He's totally embraced by my family, for sure."

The "Sin Pijama" singer met Lletget through mutual friends when she was filming Power Rangers with Naomi Scott, as J-14 reported from a 2017 radio interview with Mega 96.3. For Becky G, their friendship has been the foundation since.

Sebastian Lletget and Becky G. Frazer Harrison/Getty

"There's this mutual respect for one another and it's always been there since the very beginning and we see each other as equals — that really makes a difference. I don't believe in gender roles. I always told him I'd pay for dates sometimes," she told PEOPLE in November 2020. "I told him, 'I work too, I work hard and if I want to treat you, I can treat you and I hope that doesn't make you feel weird.' And he's always had this respect as well and admiration for my hustle. We relate to each other so much, because he started working at such a young age. We both know the sacrifices that we put in as well as our families"

During the pandemic, it was the simple things that kept them strong.

"You put it in the context of 2020, and it's been hard, man. It's been really, really hard in so many ways, but in the context of our relationship, it's been the biggest blessing because we were never able to really spend time like this together," she continued.

The "Dolores" singer concluded, "And it's a beautiful thing because I cook now more than ever. We hang out, we watch movies, we meditate together. I don't want to say dream scenario, because nothing's perfect but if I was going to put my heart into something, especially a relationship when so many other things in my life are so crazy and hectic, this is the most beautiful situation anyone could be in and it's because we have that love and respect for each other."