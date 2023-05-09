Becky G Is Making 'Mi Casa, Tu Casa' on Her First-Ever Headlining Tour — See the Dates

The tour will make stops in major cities like Boston, Los Angeles and New York

By
Published on May 9, 2023 07:55 PM
becky g
Becky G. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Get ready to experience Becky G like never before.

On Tuesday, the "Mayores" singer announced she was going on her first-ever headlining tour titled Mi Casa, Tu Casa (My Home, Your Home).

"I'm so excited to go out on the road for my first ever headlining tour and to see all my beautiful fans and supporters across the country in these intimate settings," Becky G, 26, said in a press release.

She continued, "It's going to be so special and I can't wait for everyone to see what we have planned!"

She also announced the news on Instagram, writing that she's been "dreaming about this moment my entire career."

The tour will kick off on Sept. 14 and will make stops in major cities like Boston, New York, Los Angeles and Orlando, Florida. The tour will wrap on Oct. 14 in Phoenix.

Tickets and VIP packages for the tour go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m., while the presale began Tuesday. For more information visit www.iambeckyg.com.

The "Fulanito" singer released her second Spanish-language studio album in May of last year titled Esquemas. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Latin Pop album charts and No. 5 on the Billboard Hot Latin album chart. Her collaboration with Colombian star Karol G also earned her Latin Grammy nominations.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Becky G performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
Frazer Harrison/Getty for Coachella

Meanwhile, in April, the Mexican star paid tribute to her roots during her Coachella performance and brought out surprise guests Natti Natasha, Peso Plum, Fuerza Regida and more.

During the performance, she seemingly referenced drama surrounding fiancé Sebastian Lletget.

"Sometimes things don't go the way you plan," the singer told the crowd on stage while transitioning into her song "MAMIII." "I'll just say that. But sometimes, it's not rejection. It's re-direction."

In March, Becky G stepped out at the iHeartRadio Music Awards sans engagement ring hours after her fiancé issued a public apology on Instagram in response to infidelity rumors.

See the tour dates for Becky G's Mi Casa, Tu Casa tour below:

9/14/2023 Boston, MA Roadrunner

9/16/2023 New York, NY United Palace Theatre

9/17/2023 Tysons, VA Capital One Hall

9/19/2023 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

9/21/2023 Atlanta, GA The Eastern

9/22/2023 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando

9/23/2023 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live Hollywood

9/27/2023 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

9/28/2023 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre

9/29/2023 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

10/01/2023 McAllen, TX McAllen Performing Arts Center

10/03/2023 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre

10/06/2023 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre

10/07/2023 Los Angeles, CA The Novo

10/08/2023 San Jose, CA San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

10/14/2023 Phoenix, AZ Arizona State Fair

Related Articles
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Is Moving from Los Angeles to New York City for Her Talk Show — Find Out Why
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 02: Pitbull attends Howard Stern's live broadcast from the new SiriusXM Miami Studios on May 02, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Inside the New SiriusXM Studios in Miami, Plus All the Stars Who Visited During Week One! (Exclusive)
inger-songwriter Sia (Sia Kate Isobelle Furler) is seen tying the knot at the Villa Olivetta, home of the stylists, Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana at a small marriage ceremony in the beautiful surroundings of Portofino.
Sia Marries Boyfriend Dan Bernad in Surprise Wedding in Portofino: See the Photos!
Dianna Agron Responds to Decade-Long Speculation About Taylor Swift Relationship
Dianna Agron Responds to Decade-Long and 'Wildly Untrue' Speculation About Taylor Swift Relationship
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Katy Perry takes selfies during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Katy Perry Jokes 'I Found My Seat' After Viral Coronation Memes: '#lavenderlostgirl'
Shakira Hangs Out with Tom Cruise at the F1 Miami Grand Prix
Shakira and Tom Cruise Pose for Photos at F1 Miami Grand Prix 2023
HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 21: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at NRG Stadium on April 21, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Everything to Know About 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Says the 'Pain' That Inspired Her Post-Divorce Album Can 'Still Feel Real Fresh'
Deryck Whibley, Jason McCaslin, Tom Thacker, Dave Baksh, Frank Zummo from Sum 41 are posing for Photo Session at Rock en Seine on August 28, 2016 in Paris, France.
Sum 41 Announces Breakup Following New Album and Upcoming Tour: 'Thank You for the Last 27 Years'
Matt Healy looks like he's definitely part of the family as he is joined by Taylor Swift's best friends Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge as they watch Taylor Swift perform in Nashville
Matty Healy Cheers on Taylor Swift at Eras Tour Alongside Her Model Pals Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge
taylor swift
Taylor Swift's Final Nashville Eras Tour Show Goes on After 4-Hour Weather Delay: 'I'm Ready to Play'
Shakira at Billboard Latin Women In Music held at the Watsco Center on May 6, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. The show airs on Sunday, May 7, 2023 on Telemundo.
Shakira Stresses Importance of 'Being Faithful to Ourselves' After Split from Ex Gerard Piqué
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images); MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 01: Jon Bon Jovi hosts a “New Jersey” Album Special on SiriusXM's Bon Jovi Radio from the new SiriusXM Miami Studios on May 01, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Jon Bon Jovi Wishes Son Happy Birthday by Reposting Jake's Engagement Pic to Millie Bobby Brown
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Chris Brown attends 'The Lost Warhols' Collection exhibit at HYDE Sunset: Kitchen + Cocktails on November 4, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Usher attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Chris Brown and Usher Both Take the Stage at Las Vegas Music Festival After Alleged Fight
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Matty Healy attends The Royal Academy of Arts summer preview party at Royal Academy of Arts on June 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images); WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Phoebe Bridgers attends a Chanel dinner to celebrate the 90th Anniversary of Gabrielle Chanel's 1932 High Jewelry Collection at The Lot at Formosa on October 20, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/FilmMagic)
Matty Healy Joins Phoebe Bridgers During Her Opening Set at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Nashville
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 04: Drew Taggart is seen on May 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by 305pics/GC Images)
The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Holds Hands with Model Marianne Fonseca in Miami