Becky G Is Making 'Mi Casa, Tu Casa' on Her First-Ever Headlining Tour — See the Dates

Get ready to experience Becky G like never before.

On Tuesday, the "Mayores" singer announced she was going on her first-ever headlining tour titled Mi Casa, Tu Casa (My Home, Your Home).

"I'm so excited to go out on the road for my first ever headlining tour and to see all my beautiful fans and supporters across the country in these intimate settings," Becky G, 26, said in a press release.

She continued, "It's going to be so special and I can't wait for everyone to see what we have planned!"

She also announced the news on Instagram, writing that she's been "dreaming about this moment my entire career."

The tour will kick off on Sept. 14 and will make stops in major cities like Boston, New York, Los Angeles and Orlando, Florida. The tour will wrap on Oct. 14 in Phoenix.

Tickets and VIP packages for the tour go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m., while the presale began Tuesday. For more information visit www.iambeckyg.com.

The "Fulanito" singer released her second Spanish-language studio album in May of last year titled Esquemas. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Latin Pop album charts and No. 5 on the Billboard Hot Latin album chart. Her collaboration with Colombian star Karol G also earned her Latin Grammy nominations.

Frazer Harrison/Getty for Coachella

Meanwhile, in April, the Mexican star paid tribute to her roots during her Coachella performance and brought out surprise guests Natti Natasha, Peso Plum, Fuerza Regida and more.

During the performance, she seemingly referenced drama surrounding fiancé Sebastian Lletget.

"Sometimes things don't go the way you plan," the singer told the crowd on stage while transitioning into her song "MAMIII." "I'll just say that. But sometimes, it's not rejection. It's re-direction."

In March, Becky G stepped out at the iHeartRadio Music Awards sans engagement ring hours after her fiancé issued a public apology on Instagram in response to infidelity rumors.

See the tour dates for Becky G's Mi Casa, Tu Casa tour below:

9/14/2023 Boston, MA Roadrunner

9/16/2023 New York, NY United Palace Theatre

9/17/2023 Tysons, VA Capital One Hall

9/19/2023 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

9/21/2023 Atlanta, GA The Eastern

9/22/2023 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando

9/23/2023 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live Hollywood

9/27/2023 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

9/28/2023 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre

9/29/2023 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

10/01/2023 McAllen, TX McAllen Performing Arts Center

10/03/2023 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre

10/06/2023 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre

10/07/2023 Los Angeles, CA The Novo

10/08/2023 San Jose, CA San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

10/14/2023 Phoenix, AZ Arizona State Fair