Beck Finalizes Divorce from Wife Marissa Ribisi as Couple Divvies Up Possessions — Including Banksys

The musician must pay his ex $18,169 per month in spousal support, and $14,531 per month in child support

It's official — Beck is a single man once more.

The musician's divorce from wife Marissa Ribisi was finalized on Sept. 3, more than two years after he first filed for divorce in February 2019 after nearly 15 years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Though the documents say that Beck, 51, and Ribisi, 46, had "a difference of opinion" as to when they separated — she claimed it was February 2019, while he said June 2017 — the couple did have a prenuptial agreement, and also agreed to joint legal custody of their two children, son Cosimo, 17, and daughter Tuesday, 14.

The "Loser" singer has been ordered to pay Ribisi $18,169 per month in spousal support, as well as 13 percent of his income for anything over his annual gross cash flow of $1.74 million and less than $3 million, according to the documents.

Beck must also pay the Dazed and Confused actress $14,531 per month in child support, plus an additional nine percent of his income for everything over his annual income.

Meanwhile, the former couple will also split their many possessions; Beck will get 10 different properties across California, Tennessee and Arkansas, a 2013 Mercedes-Benz, gold coins and more than two dozen pieces of art, including four original Banksys, the documents state.

Ribisi, meanwhile, will hang on to a property in California, a 2014 Honda Odyssey, and five Banksy pieces, plus an Andy Warhol original titled "Sam, Sam" (Beck's mother Bibbe Hansen was one of the legendary artist's Factory "superstars" in the '60s, according to the Sydney Morning Herald).

In addition to spousal and child support, Beck must pay Ribisi a $500,000 equalization payment for all other property issues at a rate of $21,000 per month until it's paid in full.

Though Beck has not issued any public statements on his split since calling it quits, he did describe the divorce as "heartbreaking" in a 2019 interview with The New Yorker.

According to the documents, the couple cited "irreconcilable differences" as reason for going their separate ways.

Just days before filing for divorce, Beck took daughter Tuesday with him to the Grammy Awards, where he won in two categories. The next year, in 2020, it was son Cosimo by his side on the red carpet.

Though Ribisi practices Scientology, Beck has clarified in recent interviews that he does not.