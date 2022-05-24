Becca Tilley Wasn't Prepared for the 'Amount of Love and Support' After Going Public with Hayley Kiyoko
Becca Tilley is opening up about her relationship with Hayley Kiyoko.
During an episode of her Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad podcast on Monday, the former reality TV star became emotional while discussing the amount of support she received after making her relationship with Kiyoko, 31, public last Thursday.
"I was prepared for anything and everything," she said on the podcast. "I was not prepared for the amount of love and support that we got. Like, I just could have never predicted."
"I think there's a lot of emotions. I've always felt your support and love," she told her cohost, Rad.
The Bachelor alum, 33, also shared that Kiyoko played a significant role in going public with their romance, saying, "Hayley has really made me feel brave."
"And she was always like people are gonna love you, people love you, and they want to see you happy," she explained.
In May 2018, Tilley and Kiyoko were photographed together at NYLON'S Annual Young Hollywood party.
Months later, Tilley revealed she was in a relationship but said she was trying to keep the budding romance private after her split from Robert Graham in May 2017.
Last week while speaking to the crowd at Mickey's in West Hollywood to celebrate her latest single, Kiyoko pulled Tilley onstage.
"Where's Becca?" said Kiyoko as she looked for Tilley, who makes a special cameo in the singer's music video "For the Girls," which dropped on Friday.
After Tilley made her way onstage, Kiyoko handed her a "final rose" before they shared a hug and sweet kiss.
The couple was also spotted showing off PDA throughout the night as they danced with pals and made the rounds.
In the music video, Kiyoko recreates the cocktail party and rose ceremony but this time with herself as the Bachelorette — and at the very end of the video, Tilley makes an appearance.
On Friday, Tilley shared her version of their relationship launch on Instagram by posting a video montage of her romance with Kiyoko. "hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch ❤️ #95p," she captioned the post, referencing "95p," the code name she's used on her Scrubbing In podcast for her then-anonymous significant other.