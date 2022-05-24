The Bachelor alum and the singer went public with their relationship last Thursday at a party celebrating Kiyoko's single

Becca Tilley Wasn't Prepared for the 'Amount of Love and Support' After Going Public with Hayley Kiyoko

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 18: (L-R) Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko attend "Elle Hollywood Rising" presented by Polo Ralph Lauren and Hulu on May 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Elle)

Becca Tilley is opening up about her relationship with Hayley Kiyoko.

During an episode of her Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad podcast on Monday, the former reality TV star became emotional while discussing the amount of support she received after making her relationship with Kiyoko, 31, public last Thursday.

"I was prepared for anything and everything," she said on the podcast. "I was not prepared for the amount of love and support that we got. Like, I just could have never predicted."

"I think there's a lot of emotions. I've always felt your support and love," she told her cohost, Rad.

Hayley Kiyoko, Becca Tilley Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley | Credit: Ali Grant/Instagram

The Bachelor alum, 33, also shared that Kiyoko played a significant role in going public with their romance, saying, "Hayley has really made me feel brave."

"And she was always like people are gonna love you, people love you, and they want to see you happy," she explained.

In May 2018, Tilley and Kiyoko were photographed together at NYLON'S Annual Young Hollywood party.

Months later, Tilley revealed she was in a relationship but said she was trying to keep the budding romance private after her split from Robert Graham in May 2017.

Last week while speaking to the crowd at Mickey's in West Hollywood to celebrate her latest single, Kiyoko pulled Tilley onstage.

"Where's Becca?" said Kiyoko as she looked for Tilley, who makes a special cameo in the singer's music video "For the Girls," which dropped on Friday.

After Tilley made her way onstage, Kiyoko handed her a "final rose" before they shared a hug and sweet kiss.

The couple was also spotted showing off PDA throughout the night as they danced with pals and made the rounds.

In the music video, Kiyoko recreates the cocktail party and rose ceremony but this time with herself as the Bachelorette — and at the very end of the video, Tilley makes an appearance.