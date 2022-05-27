Tilley and Kiyoko went public with their relationship last week after the singer dropped her "For the Girls" music video

Becca Tilley Says Taylor Swift Was One of the First to Learn About Hayley Kiyoko Romance: 'Stan Forever'

Is it really a "Love Story" without Taylor Swift involved?

During Monday's episode of Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad, Tilley revealed that while she kept her relationship with Hayley Kiyoko under wraps for a long time — Swift still managed to be in the know.

At one point during their relationship, Tilley flew out to Boston to watch Kiyoko, 31, perform with Swift — presumably when they duetted "Curious" at the Reputation Stadium Tour at Gillette Stadium in July 2018 — and got to meet the Red songstress in her dressing room after the show.

"When I was thinking about it," Tilley, 33, said. "I was, like, I think that was the first person who knew outside of my friends and family."

She also said that meeting Swift, 32, "felt like talking to a friend."

"I thought that was a really cool thing," she said, "because obviously Taylor Swift stan forever."

Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

During the episode, Tilley also grew emotional as she discussed the amount of support she received after making her relationship with Kiyoko public last week.

"I was prepared for anything and everything," she said on the podcast. "I was not prepared for the amount of love and support that we got. Like, I just could have never predicted."

The Bachelor alum also shared that Kiyoko played a significant role in going public with their romance, saying, "Hayley has really made me feel brave."

"And she was always like, 'People are gonna love you, people love you, and they want to see you happy,'" she explained.

In May 2018, Tilley and Kiyoko were photographed together at NYLON'S Annual Young Hollywood party.

Months later, Tilley revealed she was in a relationship but said she was trying to keep the budding romance private after her split from Robert Graham in May 2017.

Such privacy lasted until last week. While speaking to the crowd at Mickey's in West Hollywood to celebrate her latest single, Kiyoko pulled Tilley onstage.

"Where's Becca?" said Kiyoko as she looked for Tilley, who made a special cameo in the singer's music video "For the Girls," which dropped last week.