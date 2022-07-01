Becca Tilley had talked about her girlfriend of four years, Hayley Kiyoko, on her podcast though used the nickname "95p"

Becca Tilley on Keeping Relationship with Hayley Kiyoko Private: 'I Don't Want Anyone to Think I Was Ashamed'

Just over a month after going public with girlfriend Hayley Kiyoko, Becca Tilley is shedding more light on the couple's four-year-long relationship.

In an interview with The Cut, The Bachelor alum, 33, said she was not trying to hide her relationship prior to officially announcing it in May.

"It might be a fine line, but I don't want anyone to think I was ashamed or embarrassed," she told the outlet. "That was really important to me."

Tilley had previously talked about her relationship with Kiyoko on her podcast Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad though the references fell under the radar as she used a nickname for the singer, "95p," The Cut explained. The nickname referred to Tilley's feeling that she was 95 percent sure the two would get married.

Tilley explained that in her day-to-day life when she would be around friends and family or bump into fans, she would introduce Kiyoko, 31, as her girlfriend.

"When we're walking around, we're holding hands," Tilley said. "If I meet someone who's a podcast listener, I'm like, 'This is my girlfriend, Hayley.' It's never been, 'This is my friend.'"

Even then, she said, some people just didn't get it. When she would visit the pop star on tour, some would assume the two were good friends.

"I'd go visit her on tour, and I posted about it on Instagram. People just thought I was great friends with Hayley. Huge fan," Tilley joked.

becca tilley Becca Tilley | Credit: John Wolfsohn/Getty

Tilley was featured in the music video for Kiyoko's single "For the Girls," which premiered in May. While speaking to the crowd at Mickey's in West Hollywood to celebrate the single, Kiyoko pulled Tilley onstage.

"Where's Becca?" said Kiyoko as she looked for Tilley.

After Tilley made her way onstage, Kiyoko handed her a "final rose" before they shared a hug and sweet kiss.

The couple was also spotted showing off PDA throughout the night as they danced with pals and made the rounds.

A few days later, Tilley shared her version of their relationship launch on Instagram by posting a video montage of her romance with Kiyoko. "hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch ❤️ #95p."

