Bebe Rexha Says Age Has Made Her a ‘Better Lover’ as She Approaches Her ‘Dirty 30’ Birthday

Bebe Rexha is one Hollywood star who isn’t afraid of aging!

At the CFDA Awards in New York City on Monday night, the 29-year-old singer explained why she’s embracing her coming birthday on Aug. 30.

“Dirty 30!” she exclaimed at the mention of her big day. “You know, a lot of times women are meant to feel bad about turning 30, and I’m like, ‘Honey, I am a better lover now than I was 10 years ago!’”

Bebe Rexha at the CFDA Awards, June 3, 2019. Anglea Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

“I’ll f— you so good, you don’t even know, so don’t even try!” she added, as friends Hannah Ferguson, Angelys Balek, Nadine Leopold, and Cindy Bruna laughed at their friend’s red-carpet candidness.

“Don’t make me feel bad about turning 30, because…” the “Meant to Be” singer continued, completing her thought by looking down and holding her cleavage. “Women — feel good about your age. You are amazing and you’re perfect just the way you are!”

Laughing about her comments afterwards, the star told PEOPLE, “My manager’s going to kill me. But you know what, it’s the truth!”