Bebe Rexha Calls Working with Snoop Dogg in the Studio 'Phenomenal': 'You're Hotboxed in There' (Exclusive)

Bebe Rexha is reflecting on her experience recording with Snoop Dogg — a process that seemingly went as expected!

"You're hotboxed in there," Rexha, 33, tells PEOPLE in 10 host Makho Ndlovu during Thursday's episode. "Good luck to you."

"With Snoop, he has just so much swag," she adds. "And he is exactly who you think he is. He is this cool, dope guy who's just enjoying his life. Super talented. The way he spits his bars [is] insane. They just flow like water."

Rexha and Snoop, 51, teamed up for her latest single "Satellite," a track featured on her Friday-released album Bebe. Also on the album, Rexha will unleash her anticipated collaboration with Dolly Parton, "Seasons."

While calling her creative process with Snoop "phenomenal" with "no notes," Rexha also opened up about working with Parton, 77, and what she's like on a personal level.

"Her voice is just phenomenal," Rexha shares. "And second of all, she's probably one of the nicest, kindest and warmest human beings I've ever met in my entire life. Like there's not one bad thing you can say about Dolly and there's not one bad thing I've ever heard anybody say about Dolly because there isn't."

"And she said she would adopt me, so I'm waiting on that."

Rexha's sit down with PEOPLE in 10 comes a week after the pop star also uploaded a pair of hilarious TikToks — detailing her experience filming the video for "Satellite" with Snoop.

"You guys, I just hung out with Snoop Dogg and I'm so high," she said in a fan edit pulled from her Instagram. "I'm high as balls. I'm higher than a satellite."

On her own TikTok page, Rexha shared a before-and-after clip of her encounter with Snoop last week. Initially featuring the caption "before filming with Snoop Dogg," Rexha showed off a few dance moves and looks excited for the shoot. In the "after filming with Snoop Dogg" portion of the clip, she sits completely still with her eyes noticeably red, before bursting into laughter and covering her face.

"no but actually," she captioned the video.

In another video shared to both TikTok and Instagram, the collaborators jam to their new single — both giggly and equally excited about the new tune.

The single, appropriately released on 4/20, arrived alongside a video where Snoop and Rexha are transported to outer space for an animated adventure complete with spaceships shaped like joints and marijuana leaves.

"Last night I got higher than a satellite / I took a one-way ticket / It's a one-man mission to paradise," she sings on the track's chorus.

Rexha previously told PEOPLE that working with Snoop for her upcoming Bebe album was a "dream."

"He called me at 7:00 the next morning [after sending him the song] with a big blunt in his hand being like, 'Yo, check your email. You have an email,'" Rexha recalled.

As she explained, Snoop sent back the song featuring his verse, and when it came time to film the music video's intro, Snoop showed up with joints — Rexha's preferred way to smoke.

"He's like, 'You have to try my Death Row Joints,' and I was like, 'Right now, on the video set? I'm going to look high on the video.' He said, 'Just try it,' and I was like, 'OK,'" she says. "I took a hit of it, and I got so high with Snoop Dogg. But who could say they got high with Snoop Dogg? That's like a lifetime thing."

And after sharing a clip of their video shoot, Rexha explained that her father wasn't too thrilled. "My dad called me and was like, 'What are you doing? Why are you smoking on the internet? Are you crazy?'" she recalls. "I was like, 'Dad, it's Snoop Dogg. If you smoke with anybody, it has to be Snoop Dogg."

