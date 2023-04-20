Bebe Rexha Says She 'Got So High' with Snoop Dogg While Filming Their New 4/20-Themed Video (Exclusive)

Rexha tells PEOPLE her father wasn't pleased after finding out: "I was like, 'Dad, it's Snoop Dogg. If you smoke with anybody, it has to be Snoop Dogg"

Published on April 20, 2023 02:01 PM

Bebe Rexha is celebrating 4/20 with one of the most well-known marijuana connoisseurs — Snoop Dogg!

The singer-songwriter released her new single "Satellite" with the legendary rapper on Thursday alongside a video where they're transported to outer space for an animated adventure complete with spaceships shaped like joints and marijuana leaves.

"Last night I got higher than a satellite / I took a one-way ticket / It's a one-man mission to paradise," she sings on the track's chorus.

Bebe Rexha and Snoop Dogg attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Bebe Rexha and Snoop Dogg. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Artistically inspired by The Jetsons, the video opens with real-life Rexha, 33, and Snoop, 51, as he puffs a joint and sends them into the otherworldly joyride. According to the "I'm Good (Blue)" musician, marijuana actually played a major role in the song and video's creative process.

"Working with Snoop is a dream," Rexha tells PEOPLE, explaining that she initially sent "Satellite" to the Doggystyle rapper through Instagram. "He called me at 7:00 the next morning with a big blunt in his hand being like, 'Yo, check your email. You have an email.'"

He sent back the song featuring his verse, and she was over the moon with excitement. When it came time to film the music video's intro, Snoop showed up with joints — Rexha's preferred way to smoke.

Bebe Rexha and Snoop Dogg "Satellite" Cover Artwork. Warner Records

"He's like, 'You have to try my Death Row Joints,' and I was like, 'Right now, on the video set? I'm going to look high on the video.' He said, 'Just try it,' and I was like, 'Okay,'" she says. "I took a hit of it, and I got so high with Snoop Dogg. But who could say they got high with Snoop Dogg? That's like a lifetime thing."

Rexha posted a clip of herself smoking with Snoop last week to Instagram to tease the collaboration, and most of her followers were excited — except perhaps one.

"My dad called me and was like, 'What are you doing? Why are you smoking on the internet? Are you crazy?'" she recalls. "I was like, 'Dad, it's Snoop Dogg. If you smoke with anybody, it has to be Snoop Dogg."

"Satellite" will appear on Rexha's upcoming album Bebe, which drops next week, and Snoop isn't the only icon featured on the project. The incomparable Dolly Parton duets with the Grammy nominee on "Seasons," the record's final track.

"I just try to write great songs, honestly, and then getting Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg... It's very reassuring to know that these icons are willing and excited to get on the songs," she says. "That's a really cool moment for me."

