Bebe Rexha Says Someone Sent Her 'Used Toilet Paper' in Mail: 'This Is Insane'

The pop star shared an image of her latest delivery to Twitter on Friday evening

By
Published on March 25, 2023 04:30 PM
Bebe Rexha performs onstage during the 2023 BMG Pre-Grammy Party
Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for BMG

Bebe Rexha got an unwelcome surprise inside of a fan mail shipment this week, and she's making it clear that it's not okay.

The pop star, 33, uploaded an unsettling image to Twitter on Friday evening, showing what appeared to be toilet paper next to a letter she got in the mail. In the caption, the "I'm a Mess" singer claimed that "someone mailed me used toilet paper."

The letter, shipped from Miami and featuring a stamp with a little dog on it, caused a stir among Bebe's fanbase, the Rexhars. While one Twitter users asked Rexha to "sniff it" — to which she replied "wtf no way" — another fan encouraged her to wash her hands.

"Bro I washed them like 10 times," Rexha wrote.

Elsewhere in her back-and-forth with fans, one follower asked Rexha if she usually receives strange packages in the mail. Her response: "No this is insane. Like wtf."

Another fan pointed out that mailing biological waste is illegal, to which Bebe responded "Omg! 😱."

Back in August, an Ohio man was arrested, charged with mailing "injurious articles" and released on a $20,000 unsecured bond after allegedly mailing more than 36 letters containing suspected feces to legislators, per local station WJW. As previously reported by PEOPLE, sending feces via mail is a federal crime, meaning the politician incident was under investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspector.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Bebe Rexha. Getty

Just this month, Rexha announced her third studio LP — appropriately titled Bebe and set for release Apr. 28. In an interview with Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons during PEOPLE's 2023 Grammys red carpet broadcast, Rexha described her forthcoming music as starting "out like Fleetwood Mac, and then it goes into all my favorite '70s [sounds]."

"I grew up with immigrant parents, so we didn't really listen to '70s music that much," she said. "We listened to Albanian music, and then I did a deep dive into the '70s, and I was like, 'Wait, Fleetwood Mac? Diana Ross? What's going on?'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking about both her hangout with Soobin of the K-pop group Tomorrow x Together and her new album, Rexha later told PEOPLE this month that her new album features a highly anticipated collaboration with Dolly Parton.

The upcoming duet, titled "Seasons," came about after Rexha learned that one of her producers was also working with the country superstar. And as Bebe explained, it all worked out.

"I have this beautiful song ['Seasons'] that I really love. I was like, 'Oh my God, Dolly Parton would be so iconic on this.' The producer was like, 'Why don't we just send it?'" she said.

"I was like, 'Most likely, she's probably not going to even hear this.' But she heard it and sent me a verse that she put together a week later, and it's coming out! So, that's epic."

