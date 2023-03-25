Bebe Rexha Says Someone Sent Her 'Used Toilet Paper' in Mail: 'This Is Insane'

Bebe Rexha got an unwelcome surprise inside of a fan mail shipment this week, and she's making it clear that it's not okay.

The pop star, 33, uploaded an unsettling image to Twitter on Friday evening, showing what appeared to be toilet paper next to a letter she got in the mail. In the caption, the "I'm a Mess" singer claimed that "someone mailed me used toilet paper."

The letter, shipped from Miami and featuring a stamp with a little dog on it, caused a stir among Bebe's fanbase, the Rexhars. While one Twitter users asked Rexha to "sniff it" — to which she replied "wtf no way" — another fan encouraged her to wash her hands.

"Bro I washed them like 10 times," Rexha wrote.

Elsewhere in her back-and-forth with fans, one follower asked Rexha if she usually receives strange packages in the mail. Her response: "No this is insane. Like wtf."

Another fan pointed out that mailing biological waste is illegal, to which Bebe responded "Omg! 😱."

Back in August, an Ohio man was arrested, charged with mailing "injurious articles" and released on a $20,000 unsecured bond after allegedly mailing more than 36 letters containing suspected feces to legislators, per local station WJW. As previously reported by PEOPLE, sending feces via mail is a federal crime, meaning the politician incident was under investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspector.

Bebe Rexha. Getty

Just this month, Rexha announced her third studio LP — appropriately titled Bebe and set for release Apr. 28. In an interview with Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons during PEOPLE's 2023 Grammys red carpet broadcast, Rexha described her forthcoming music as starting "out like Fleetwood Mac, and then it goes into all my favorite '70s [sounds]."

"I grew up with immigrant parents, so we didn't really listen to '70s music that much," she said. "We listened to Albanian music, and then I did a deep dive into the '70s, and I was like, 'Wait, Fleetwood Mac? Diana Ross? What's going on?'"

Speaking about both her hangout with Soobin of the K-pop group Tomorrow x Together and her new album, Rexha later told PEOPLE this month that her new album features a highly anticipated collaboration with Dolly Parton.

The upcoming duet, titled "Seasons," came about after Rexha learned that one of her producers was also working with the country superstar. And as Bebe explained, it all worked out.

"I have this beautiful song ['Seasons'] that I really love. I was like, 'Oh my God, Dolly Parton would be so iconic on this.' The producer was like, 'Why don't we just send it?'" she said.

"I was like, 'Most likely, she's probably not going to even hear this.' But she heard it and sent me a verse that she put together a week later, and it's coming out! So, that's epic."