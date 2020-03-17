Bebe Rexha Says a 45-Year-Old Acquaintance Has Died from Coronavirus: 'This Is Not a Joke'

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Bebe Rexha has experienced a first hand loss due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and is warning her fans to take the necessary precautions.

On Monday, the singer shared that an acquaintance of hers had died from the rapidly spreading virus, and urged her fans to seriously adhere to protocols established by health and government officials.

“This is NOT A JOKE. A friend of a friend just died of corona at the age of 45,” Rexha, 30, revealed. “STAY INSIDE YOUR F—– HOUSE AND DO YOUR CIVIC DUTY. PLEASE.”

The “Meant to Be” singer then aimed a tweet at President Donald Trump, asking him to consider putting a pause on rent and bill payments to help out those Americans who can no longer go to work amid quarantines and social distancing, and depend on their job to pay the bills.

Image zoom Bebe Rexha Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“The US government should put a stop to rent payments, mortgage payments and utility payments at least until the corona virus is under control,” she wrote. “Millions of Americans are worried about keeping their jobs and their homes instead of staying safe. @realDonaldTrump.”

RELATED: Lady Gaga Opts to Self-Quarantine amid Coronavirus Outbreak: It’s ‘the Kindest Thing We Can Do’

The US government should put a stop to rent payments, mortgage payments and utility payments at least until the corona virus is under control. Millions of Americans are worried about keeping their jobs and their homes instead of staying safe. @realDonaldTrump — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) March 16, 2020

Several of the pop star’s fans then shared their difficult situations due to the pandemic. One told Rexha she’s been “crying” because her “job just closed today and idk what I’m going to do for all of my bills.”

“Message me your cashapp name I’ll send you some money,” Rexha replied to the fan. The artist then offered up financial support for two other fans who explained similar situations.

She later followed up by telling her fans to “Please stay safe,” adding, “Love You! God bless you.”

Please stay safe you guys! Love You! God bless you. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) March 17, 2020

The Grammy-nominated artist is just the latest celebrity to speak out amid the outbreak and offer some support to fans and those in need.

Over the last week, a number of famous faces have encouraged fans to practice social distancing to help contain the spread — like Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.

RELATED: David Foster and Katharine McPhee Entertain ‘Housebound’ Followers with Concert on Instagram Live

David Foster and Katharine McPhee even jumped on Instagram Live to entertain their “housebound” fans with an impromptu concert on Monday night. “We decided because we’re all housebound as most of you are — or should be — that we would have a little fun,” Foster told his followers.

“We want to take requests for songs, but the thing is, I don’t know how to play any songs [by other people],” the music producer explained. “We’re new at this. We’re gonna be coming to you every day.”

“Because we’re bored,” McPhee chimed in, “But we’re sticking with the program for the greater good.”

As of Tuesday morning, there have been at least 4,482 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 86 deaths in the U.S., according to a New York Times database.

Those most vulnerable to severe cases of the virus are reported to be over the age of 60, particularly those with underlying medical conditions, as well as the immunocompromised. The youngest reported death in the U.S. was a man in his 40s, the Times reported.