Bebe Rexha Opens Up About Singing with Dolly Parton and Weight Struggles: 'I'm Working on Myself' (Exclusive)

With a new album out and a world tour around the corner, Bebe Rexha is at the top of her game.

On Friday, the singer-songwriter released her third album Bebe, a high-energy project that showcases her talents with a '70s flare and collaborations with David Guetta, Snoop Dogg and Dolly Parton that nod to the massive success she's had across genres throughout her career.

The self-titled 12-track set was preceded by "I'm Good (Blue)" with Guetta, which went viral on TikTok last summer, peaked in the Billboard Hot 100's top 5 earlier this year and received a Grammy nomination for best dance/electronic recording. It's safe to say Rexha, 33, is perfectly primed for her biggest era yet — but that doesn't mean she's at her most confident.

Earlier this month, the "Meant to Be" hitmaker opened up to fans about seeing commentary about her weight on social media, revealing she felt "discouraged" afterward. While many pop stars would shy away from discussing such hardships publicly, especially in the midst of an album release, Rexha's audience has long appreciated her blunt and outspoken nature.

As Rexha prepares to embark on the Best F*n Night of My Life Tour next month, she sat down with PEOPLE to discuss the new album, working with Parton and finding support in low moments from her mom as well as boyfriend Keyan Safyari.

Bebe Rexha 'Bebe' Album Cover. Warner Records

Before you announced this album, "I'm Good (Blue)" with David Guetta exploded as an unreleased track on TikTok, and it's still dominating the world eight months after it came out. How did that song and its success shape this album?

It's so crazy. I started the album out more '70s [themed], and then "I'm Good" happened. I was like, 'OK, how do I connect both of these worlds? I'm going to make some '70s-style dance music and incorporate that dance element.' It was going to be a lot slower and mid-tempo, and then it changed the trajectory of the album.

"I'm Good (Blue)" led to your third Grammy nomination for best dance/electronic recording, and you posted a funny, lighthearted TikTok about getting ready to lose to Beyoncé. How did it feel to be recognized by the Grammys again, especially in Beyoncé's company?

To be in Beyoncé's company is always incredible. I mean, just being nominated is really an honor because it's nice to be recognized by your peers and the Academy. My parents get so excited when I'm nominated. They get more excited than me. It's always so much more special when your family is proud and excited and amped, and my family is so supportive. When I got nominated for the Grammy, my brother showed up that night. Obviously I didn't win, but he was like, "I wanted to show up anyway just in case," and we still celebrated. It was such a fun moment.

That song also made you the first woman to top both the Billboard Hot Country and Dance/Electronic charts, which you did with "Meant to Be" and "I'm Good (Blue)," respectively. You've spoken about how earning hits in different genres has made it a little difficult to fully establish your identity as an artist, but it's also so rare and impressive to achieve that kind of success. I want to know about your feelings now about that — are you simply proud, or do you feel like it's held you back?

Honestly, I used to feel upset by it. I was like, 'I wish more people knew who I was,' but now I'm just grateful. I feel super blessed that I'm able to create. I started out as a songwriter, and I just love writing music. Music makes me so happy. When I saw the fact that I was at the top of the dance charts with "I'm Good" and the top of the country charts with "Meant to Be" — I don't know, I think I've never seen anybody do that. I'm proud. That, to me, is a really cool milestone.

This new album sees you flex your skills in dance, pop and rock, and it's also self-titled, which is a big statement. What did you set out to accomplish while creating this project?

I honestly didn't set out to do anything. I was just trying to write and create songs that I loved. I wanted to name it Bebe because I feel like it's time that people know who I am and learn more about me and my story. It's time.

How was the creative process for this album different from your previous ones, Expectations and Better Mistakes?

My creative process is always kind of the same. I follow the wind and where I'm going, and I'm never putting myself in a box when it comes to genres. Obviously, a little bit more of the '70s inspired this [album] because I fell in love with '70s music. I feel like the songwriting was so good, so I was really inspired by that [era] and wanted to incorporate that a little bit more into this project. From my last album to now, I'm definitely in a much better place. Somebody described the last album being more like the moon, and this being more like the sun. The energy's different. It's more vibrant and fun. I hope the world loves it as much as I do.

Is there a song on the record that you're most proud of?

Definitely "Seasons." I've always wanted to work with Dolly Parton. She is an inspiration to me, not just as an artist, but as a human — and a songwriter as well. She's an incredible songwriter, and I was always so in awe of her because she's able to write these incredible, massive songs for other artists and then also have her own career. So, to be able to work with her was such a special moment. I grew up listening to her. My grandmother would always play her songs, my mom as well.

You filmed the "Seasons" music video together. What can you share about your experience working with her?

Dolly, first of all, is the sweetest person. I don't think anybody could ever say anything bad about her. She is truly the kindest person, and she's also really funny. She had me laughing the whole time we were shooting the music video, and she's just such a nice person to be around. She was like, "I love you. I'm going to adopt you." I'm like, "OK, you said that in front of my whole team, so I have receipts." It was such an amazing experience just being in her presence — and she looked so good, by the way. She had six-inch heels on and a corset. Her titties were high up. I was like, "Girl, you look fire." Just being around her was an honor.

Also, her energy levels are insane. I'm like, "How do you have so much energy?" I'm exhausted all the time, and she's like a ball of energy. She's just so loving, so kind, so funny. She's everything that I look up to and want to be. She said to me on set, "When I listen to the song, I kind of get confused — like, which one is my voice and which one is yours? Your voice is so beautiful." And I was like, "Oh, my gosh. Dolly just said my voice is beautiful."

There's no higher compliment than that, but it's true! Your voices blend really well.

When I first heard it, I cried. I literally cried because first of all, I couldn't believe that she was on my song, and second of all, her voice just moves me in a way that I can't explain. It's so beautiful. I just love how I'm talking about life and change [in the song], and she talks about it from her standpoint. It's two women at different ages, and we're still going through the same thing and trying to figure out this thing called life.

Bebe Rexha and Dolly Parton. Kristen Jan Wong

You also have Snoop Dogg featured on "Satellite." Do you feel like collaborating with a country icon like Dolly Parton and a hip-hop icon like Snoop Dogg helps prove that your work in different genres has paid off?

It's crazy. I'm so excited that they're on this album. Yeah, I guess so. I just try to write great songs, honestly, and then Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg… It's very reassuring to know that these icons are willing and excited to get on the songs. That's a really cool moment for me.

You're going to embark on the Best F*n Night of My Life Tour next month, your first headlining tour in six years. What are you looking forward to about the shows?

I'm working on the show right now, and it's so fun working on the visuals and the setlist. I'm making sure to put older songs from All Your Fault and Expectations. It takes everybody on a journey of all my music. What I'm excited for the most is feeling the fans' energy. There's a different connection when you perform live with drums, guitar, bass, piano and dancers that really fulfills me.

Earlier this month, you tweeted about seeing a TikTok search suggestion that referenced your weight and said it's "upsetting" because you've "struggled" with body image. How does it feel to open up about those low moments publicly? I feel like a lot of people can relate.

You don't know what somebody's going through or what their healthy body is. We need to stop judging people. I can't get mad because I am in the public eye, but it is hurtful. It does hurt my feelings, and it is discouraging because I'm always trying to be the best me, but I do struggle with my eating and stuff like that. It gets hard sometimes because like I said, a bitch likes to eat. I've tried every diet, and it just comes down to trying to live the best healthy lifestyle for yourself.

Bebe Rexha. Dennis Leupold

Does it make you feel better to talk through those moments with fans?

100%. It's definitely been something I've been struggling with, so I like being candid with my fans. It's like, "Yeah, I know I gained some weight, and I'm working on myself." I'm not completely happy with myself right now, but I feel like I'm working towards a better version of myself every day. Usually when you put an album out, you want to be in your best shape. I'm always trying to get to a point where I feel good in my body, and that's a really hard thing to do.

You also appreciate your body so much of the time. You sell "Thick Bitch" merchandise, and you said that you're going to be selling plus-size merch on tour, which is rare.

I spoke to my fans, and one was like, "Please sell something above 2XL." So, I told my team we need to sell 3XL, because that sucks when you're at a show and can't find merch in your size. I want everybody to feel like they belong. I know how that feels, especially being an artist and trying to get into the fashion world. That's always been something really tough for me because I've never fit in the sample sizes. Even when I was like 137 pounds, I was considered thick then. I've been there, so I want to make sure I'm inclusive with everybody.

Who else do you turn to for support in those tough moments?

I go to my mother a lot. She's always my number-one supporter. I remember one time when I had to get a studio session, she would work overtime to make a little bit extra money to get me into the studio. She's always had my back. She's also my toughest critic, but she does it because she wants to see me win. She's my best friend, my therapist, my mother, my everything.

Bebe Rexha. Jason Omar Al-Taan

You've also been in a relationship with videographer Keyan Safyari for four years now. How does he support you throughout your career?

My boyfriend's so supportive. He's so sweet, when he sees that I'm down, he'll try to take me out to dinner or on a date, even though I really don't like leaving the house, to be quite honest, because I don't want to get ready. He's always trying to uplift me. He's always trying to come to my shows, and he works as a DP and a director, so anytime I need advice when I'm shooting a music video, he's always around. He's always giving me his input, and I really love him for that.

What else do you do to keep yourself positive, especially during an album release?

Honestly, I've been trying to work out. I've been boxing a lot. I feel like working out or doing hikes has been really good for my mental health and keeps me really focused. So, I try to work out. I try to eat healthier. I love to go swimming. I like to feed people, and I like to cook, so I cook a lot. That's why I gained all the weight because I love cooking so much.

With this new album, do you have any goals regarding accolades, success or how you want to see it received?

No. Honestly, I just hope my peers like it. I hope the fans like it. I have no expectations. I just put music out, and if something pops off or something does well, I'm like, "Oh my gosh, that's awesome." I write because I love it, and then if people love it, that's even better.