Bebe Rexha Kisses New Boyfriend Filmmaker Keyan Safyari as She Gifts Her 'Baby' a New Car

The couple were first spotted together in March when they were pictured holding holds during an outing in L.A.

By Karen Mizoguchi
September 18, 2020 03:20 PM
Keyan Safyari and Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha has a new partner in her life.

The singer, 31, was kissing filmmaker Keyan Safyari on Thursday in Los Angeles. Rexha, who was dressed casually in a grey shirt and snakeskin print leggings, leaned in to give her boyfriend a smooch after a brand new Ferrari was delivered to her home for his birthday.

She later shared a photo of the couple kissing on the new black luxury vehicle. "Happy birthday baby," Rexha wrote on her IG Story, though she covered his face with a heart emoji.

The pair were first spotted together in March when they were pictured holding hands during an outing in L.A.

A rep for Rexha did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Safyari appears to be Rexha's first public romance in years.

In 2017, she told U.K. radio show Kiss FM that her last relationship was in 2015. "I haven't had a boyfriend since. I'm an old school romantic. I don't like to just like throw my heart around or my anything else," she said.

Then in 2019, Rexha said she does not identify as straight.

"I think I scare men. I feel like everyone's scared of me, guys and girls. Because I like to say things, and they're scared I'm going to say something about them. Sometimes I get nervous, and I say stupid things. I'll come off really hard," she told Nylon in March 2019. "Guys especially, they can't handle me. I break every guy."

And in May 2019, Rexha told Health: "I try to keep one thing personal to me. But I consider myself fluid. Until I find 'the one,' I can't just say what I am. I just want to find someone I love and who loves me — and I don't care if that's a boy or a girl."

