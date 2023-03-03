Bebe Rexha Details the Motions Sickness She Got Filming 'I'm Good (Blue)' Music Video on a Boat

Bebe Rexha wasn't feeling so "good" filming the music video to her hit song with David Guetta.

During an interview with ET Canada on Friday, the pop star revealed that though the music video to "I'm Good (Blue)" looks like a wild party on a yacht, the motion sickness she experienced made it not so fun to film.

"The funny story about the music video for 'I'm Good' is we shot the video on a boat in Ibiza. And it was so windy that the boat was rocking so much that everybody on that boat [got sick]," Rexha, 33, told the outlet.

"It was so bumpy. We were literally holding on. I was like, 'I'm good, yeah, I'm feelin' alright,'" she added, reciting the lyrics to the hit song. "But in the video, you'll never tell."

The star said that she "felt so bad" that everyone was getting sick — and she too experienced this motion sickness.

"When we were filming, we took a little break because everybody was not feeling well, even the director wasn't feeling well. And I was like, 'This is not going as planned.' Then I started getting sick for a second," the "I'm a Mess" singer said. "But I knew that if I threw up, it would make it worse. Like when you throw up, it's not over for the end of the day but if you could hold it back, you're good. So I was like, I cannot throw up. I can't."

"So we did the video and it was crazy," she concluded.

Bebe Rexha. Getty

Earlier this year, the singer-songwriter opened up about the impact of her hit song during PEOPLE's Grammys red carpet broadcast.

"It's just so crazy, so unexpected. We wrote the song just for fun, and then here we are at the Grammys, nominated — literally just like that! TikTok is amazing. It's a game-changer," said Rexha.

She recalled one of her first discussions with Guetta, 55, about the song's success. "I was just texting David. He was texting me. We were like, 'Are you seeing what's happening here?'"

Of all the various ways fans have used the song in TikTok videos, the vocalist — who gained early fame for voicing the chorus in Guetta's hit "Hey Mama" — said: "I love when people play or sing it. They break it down on piano, or they play the saxophone. I love that."

Rexha is set to release a new album later this year.