Bebe Rexha Details Her Long-Awaited Hangout with TXT's Soobin: 'Cutest Human Being I've Ever Met'

"I invited him to my house in L.A. He was so sweet. He was so nervous," Rexha tells PEOPLE of meeting the K-pop star, who's openly expressed his adoration for her on numerous occasions

By
Published on March 9, 2023 02:25 PM
Bebe Rexha. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty

For years, Soobin of the K-pop group Tomorrow x Together has openly expressed his adoration for Bebe Rexha. But until quite recently, they'd never met IRL.

Shortly after exciting both Rexhars and MOA with social media content of their hang at the "I'm Good (Blue)" singer-songwriter's house over the weekend, Rexha told PEOPLE all about her time spent with Soobin — and teased her upcoming album.

"First of all, Soobin is the cutest human being I've ever met. He's an angel, and he's so handsome — and so tall! I was like, 'Wow.' I felt so short," said the 33-year-old Grammy nominee at Audacy's Leading Ladies concert at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on Wednesday. "I invited him to my house in L.A. He was so sweet. He was so nervous."

Soobin of Tomorrow x Together and Bebe Rexha. Bebe Rexha/instagram

The two performers have a long history of online interactions, as Soobin's called himself Rexha's "biggest fan," chatted with the star on Instagram Live and even scored her phone number following the 2022 American Music Awards.

Upon finally meeting in person for the first time, the 22-year-old TXT member arrived to Rexha's house bearing a gift. "He wrote me the sweetest note on a TXT CD. I love him," she recalled. "The note said something like, 'I am so nervous to meet you. You're my favorite pop star.'"

Now that they've spent time with one another, the natural next step would be to join forces in the studio and work together on some music. "A lot of people have been asking about collaborations. A lot of times, for me, it's really important to have a relationship and be a friend with the person that I'm collaborating with, so it comes out more naturally," said Rexha. "I'm interested in doing a collab with [TXT] for sure."

At the current moment, however, the "Heart Wants What It Wants" musician is preparing to release her next album, which features a highly-anticipated collaboration with the legendary Dolly Parton. The upcoming duet, titled "Seasons," came about after Rexha learned that one of her producers was also working with the country superstar on music.

"I have this beautiful song ['Seasons'] that I really love. I was like, 'Oh my God, Dolly Parton would be so iconic on this.' The producer was like, 'Why don't we just send it?'" she explained. "I was like, 'Most likely, she's probably not going to even hear this.' But she heard it and sent me a verse that she put together a week later, and it's coming out! So, that's epic."

