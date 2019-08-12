Bebe Rexha Claps Back at Male Music Executive Who Told Her She's 'Too Old to Be Sexy'

Bebe Rexha is speaking out about how women can be sexy at any age.

In the caption of a black-and-white photo of herself wearing a bra and underwear posted to Instagram on Monday, the “Meant to Be” singer — who turns 30 on Aug. 30 — clapped back at an unnamed male music executive who she claims recently told her that she’s “too old to be sexy.”

“I recently had a MALE music executive tell me that I was getting too old and that my brand was ‘confusing,'” Rexha wrote. “Because… I’m a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that’s not what female songwriters are suppose [sic] to do, especially for my age. I’m 29.”

“I’m fed up with being put in a box,” she continued. “I make my own rules. I’m tired of women getting labeled as ‘hags’ when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age.”

Rexha went on to write that as her golden birthday approaches later this month, she’s “not running away from it.”

“I’m not gonna lie about my age or sing songs that I feel will sell better because they sound ‘younger,'” she concluded. “I’m gonna celebrate my age because you know what, I’m wiser, I’m stronger and TRUST ME I’m a much better lover than I was 10 years ago.”

Several stars flooded Rexha’s comments section with messages of support, including Rita Ora, Lauren Jauregui, NE-YO, Tinashe, songwriter Justin Tranter and her “Call You Mine” collaborators, The Chainsmokers.

On Twitter, Rexha dedicated the same black-and-white photo that she posted to her Instagram to the “music executive who said I am too old to be sexy.”



RELATED GALLERY: 13 Stars Who Love to Celebrate Their Curves

In a follow-up tweet, Rexha wrote that “there’s no age that you can’t be sexy.”

“I’m not scared to speak out,” she added in another tweet. “Especially if it’s my truth.”

Picture dedicated to the music executive who said I am too old to be sexy. pic.twitter.com/56WmE4d01e — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) August 12, 2019

There’s no age that you can’t be be sexy. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) August 12, 2019

Im not scared to speak out. Especially if it’s my truth. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) August 12, 2019

This isn’t the first time that Rexha has said that age has made her a “better lover.” At the CFDA Awards in June, Rexha told PEOPLE why she’s embracing her upcoming “dirty 30” birthday.

“You know, a lot of times women are meant to feel bad about turning 30, and I’m like, ‘Honey, I am a better lover now than I was 10 years ago!’” Rexha said. “I’ll f— you so good, you don’t even know, so don’t even try!”

“Don’t make me feel bad about turning 30, because…” she continued, completing her thought by looking down and holding her cleavage. “Women — feel good about your age. You are amazing and you’re perfect just the way you are!”

RELATED: Bebe Rexha Says Age Has Made Her a ‘Better Lover’ as She Approaches Her ‘Dirty 30’ Birthday

Later that month, Rexha defended herself against social media trolls after some followers called her ‘tubby’ and body shamed her.

“I don’t give a two s—s about what people think about my weight,” she tweeted. “I care about what I think about my weight.”

Image zoom Bebe Rexha Anglea Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

In another tweet, Rexha wrote, “To all the people tweeting mean things to me about my weight you just want a response and you will not get it.”

“Unless you are completely perfect you have no f—ing right to talk about anybody else’s body,” she added. “The hate you breed that stems from Insecurity don’t look pretty on you.”

Earlier this year, when she was nominated for two Grammys, Rexha said none of the big designers or showrooms wanted to dress her because she was ‘too big,’ Metro U.K. reported at the time.

“I am a UK size 12, I like my curves,” she revealed. “It hurt me because I’ve struggled with my weight all my life, especially being in the music business, looks are an important thing but you also want to be healthy.”