Bebe Rexha Calls Out Married Football Player for Texting Her: 'That Don't Fly with Me'

Bebe Rexha is exposing the truth.

On Friday, the singer blasted an unnamed football player, who had texted her earlier in the day, to make a point that his alleged behavior as a married man with three kids was unacceptable.

“Do you ever have that one guy that always comes in and out of your life,” Rexha, 29, questioned before continuing, “And they are cheaters and waste your time.”

In a screenshot that Rexha shared on Instagram Story, the athlete referred to her as a “friend” and then asked when he would see her in person — which the “Meant to Be” singer quickly shut down, instead listing her upcoming performances.

Following their conversation, Rexha demanded, “You’re married and have three kids. Be a good role model and play your sports and leave me the f— alone.”

And in a separate post, she continued, “Don’t be texting me ‘hey friend’ especially if you’re a married man. Sorry. That s— don’t fly with me.”

“Go back to playing football. If only you guys knew,” the singer added, before asking her followers to vote whether it was appropriate for a married man to text a single woman saying, “Hey friend.”

“I feel bad for writing that but it’s how I feel,” she concluded.

When it comes to her friendships, Rexha has previously admitted that fame has made creating genuine connections difficult.

“The industry is hard,” she told PEOPLE. “I think everybody only hangs out with you based on levels. That sounds terrible. But people who wouldn’t talk to me a year ago, two years ago now want to hang out. I don’t like that.”

“If you don’t want to hang out with me when I’m nobody, then don’t talk to me when I’m doing my thing,” she continued. So that kind of sucks.”

“It makes it hard to find true friends who really like you for you. I don’t like the Hollywood game,” Rexha added. “I want to be with people who are always rooting for each other and really care about you as a human more than just their career and wanting to be around you in the club or trying to get on your next single to ‘level up’ — that’s a real thing in Hollywood, and I don’t like it.”